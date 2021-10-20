Leo, Bishop Luers football ranked No. 2 in final AP Poll

Bishop Luers and Leo football each end the regular season ranked No. 2 in their classifications.

The Knights (8-1), who lost their first game of the season to Snider on Friday, led Class 2A for much of the year but fell to No. 2 behind Eastbrook (8-0). Eastside (9-0) finishes the season ranked No. 4 in 2A.

Leo (9-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A. East Noble (6-2), the Lions' first-round sectional opponent, received votes.

In Class A, Adams Central remains No. 3 heading into the sectional tournament. South Adams (7-2) dropped two spots this week to No. 7 and Churubusco (7-2), which will face the Flying Jets in the first round of the sectional tournament.

Snider is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, while Bishop Dwenger (5-4) received votes.

Carroll (8-1) moved up a spot to No. 6 in Class 6A, while Warsaw (7-2) and Homestead (6-3) each received votes.

Norwell (8-1) heads into the playoffs ranked Class 3A No. 8.

The full rankings are listed below:

Associated Press Final Poll 2021

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Center Grove (14) 9-0 280 1

2. Westfield - 8-1 236 2

3. Merrillville - 9-0 226 3

4. Carmel - 8-1 208 4

5. Brownsburg - 7-2 164 6

6. Carroll - 8-1 126 7

7. Hamilton Southeastern - 7-2 112 5

8. Warren Central - 5-3 56 10

9. Lawrence North - 5-3 40 8

10. Fishers - 6-3 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ben Davis 20. Warsaw 20. Columbus North 12. Homestead 8. Lafayette Jeff 2. Elkhart 2. Chesterton 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Cathedral (13) 8-1 264 1

2. Decatur Central (1) 8-1 244 2

3. Lafayette Harrison - 8-1 206 3

4. Valparaiso - 8-1 188 4

5. Snider - 7-1 184 5

6. Concord - 8-1 134 7

7. Mishawaka - 7-2 72 8

8. Bloomington South - 6-2 52 6

9. Kokomo - 7-2 46 NR

10. Michigan City - 6-3 44 10

Others receiving votes: Bishop Dwenger 40. Zionsville 38. Castle 18. Whiteland 4. New Palestine 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 9-0 280 1

2. Leo - 9-0 242 2

3. Jasper - 9-0 218 3

4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) - 8-1 190 5

5. E. Central - 7-2 162 4

6. Mooresville - 7-2 130 7

7. Indpls Chatard - 5-4 112 8

8. Ev. Memorial - 7-2 80 6

9. Northview - 7-1 64 10

10. Hobart - 6-3 22 NR

Others receiving votes: East Noble 18. New Prairie 18. Logansport 4.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (11) 9-0 272 1

2. Gibson Southern (3) 8-1 250 2

3. Indpls Brebeuf - 7-2 198 5

4. Danville - 8-1 192 3

5. Lawrenceburg - 8-1 164 4

6. Brownstown - 9-0 140 6

7. Tippecanoe Valley - 9-0 112 7

8. Norwell - 8-1 86 8

9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 8-1 50 9

10. Tri-West - 7-2 48 10

Others receiving votes: Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6. Owen Valley 6. Sullivan 4. Heritage Hills 2.<

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (5) 8-0 256 2

2. Bishop Luers (8) 8-1 242 1

3. Heritage Christian (1) 8-0 200 3

4. Eastside - 9-0 184 4

5. Linton - 9-0 172 5

6. Tipton - 8-1 136 8

7. Ev. Mater Dei - 7-2 120 7

8. Andrean - 6-3 74 6

9. Centerville - 8-0 72 9

10. Speedway - 7-2 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 18. Lafayette Catholic 16. N. Posey 10.<

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 9-0 270 1

2. Monroe Central (1) 9-0 248 2

3. Adams Central (1) 8-1 232 3

4. Winamac - 7-0 202 4

5. Parke Heritage - 7-2 122 7

6. Springs Valley - 7-1 120 8

7. South Adams - 7-2 112 6

8. S. Putnam - 7-2 94 5

9. Churubusco - 7-2 76 9

10. Covenant Christian - 5-4 18 10

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 16. Perry Central 14. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Judson 4. Indpls Park Tudor 4. N. Decatur 2.