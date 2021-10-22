2021 All-District and All-SAC Boys Tennis teams

Nine singles players and four doubles teams from seven local schools have earned All-District 2 honors from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.

Homestead is represented by singles players Stephen Meier and Jared Sagan and the doubles team of Alex Graber and Matthew Otten.

Carroll, which won it's first boys regional trophy this fall, is represented by Griffin Martin and Ethan Koeneman as singles players and the doubles team of Conner Gibson and Matt Kosnik. Coach Kyle Stoffel is also the district coach of the year. East Noble's Vittorio Bona was named as a singles player and Max Bender and Carver Miller as a doubles team, while Huntington North was represented by both singles player Carson Kitchen and the doubles pairing of Reid Eckert and Matthew Weill. Bellmont's Cole Shifferly, Leo's Aaron Brandenberger, Concordia's Ben Gerig was named all-district as singles players.

Gerig is also one of four singles players named first-team All-SAC, along with Seth Geisleman of Snider, Andy Rooney of Bishop Dwenger and Zach Calderon of Bishop Luers. The first-team all-conference doubles teams are Remington Miller and JP O'Brien of Bishop Dwenger and Reuben Mburu and Amari Lewis of Northrop.

The full teams are listed below:

DISTRICT 2

Singles:

Stephen Meier, Homestead, 10th grade

Griffin Martin, Carroll, 11

Cole Shifferly, Bellmont, 12

Isaiah Hostetler, Westview, 11

Aaron Brandenberger, Leo, 11

Vittorio Bona, East Noble, 11

Brendan LaCounte, Northridge, 11

Carson Kitchen, Huntington North, 12

Elijah Hostetler, Westview, 12

Ethan Koenenman, Carroll, 12

Jared Sagan, Homestead, 12

Ben Gerig, Concordia, 12

Pi Wellington, Goshen, 10

Doubles:

Conner Gibson/Matt Kosnik, Carroll, 11/10

Alex Graber/Matthew Otten, Homestead, 10/10

Evan Nay/Collin Seegert, Northridge, 12/12

Max Bender/Carver Miller, East Noble, 11/11

Carter Schmucker/Joel Byler, Goshen, 12/11

Reid Eckert/Matthew Weill, Huntington North, 12/12

Brady Chupp/Chaz Yoder, NorthWood, 12/12