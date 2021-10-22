Friday, October 22, 2021 5:20 pm
High school football scoreboard: Sectionals
The Journal Gazette
We will update scores from football games around northeast Indiana as they become final on this page.
CLASS 4A
DeKalb at Wawasee
Leo at East Noble
Angola at Columbia City
Marion at Wayne
South Side at Delta
New Haven at Huntington North
CLASS 3A
West Noble at Jimtown
Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Norwell at Maconaquah
Northwestern at Concordia
Oak Hill at Bellmont
Heritage at Peru
CLASS 2A
Bluffton at Eastside
Whitko at Central Noble
Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan
CLASS A
South Adams at Madison-Grant
Southern Wells at Taylor
Northfield at Fremont
North Miami at Southwood
Adams Central at Churubusco
