    Friday, October 22, 2021 5:20 pm

    High school football scoreboard: Sectionals

    The Journal Gazette

    We will update scores from football games around northeast Indiana as they become final on this page.

    CLASS 4A

    DeKalb at Wawasee

    Leo at East Noble

    Angola at Columbia City

    Marion at Wayne

    South Side at Delta

    New Haven at Huntington North

    CLASS 3A

    West Noble at Jimtown

    Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett

    Norwell at Maconaquah

    Northwestern at Concordia

    Oak Hill at Bellmont

    Heritage at Peru

    CLASS 2A

    Bluffton at Eastside

    Whitko at Central Noble

    Fairfield vs. Bishop Luers, at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

    Prairie Heights at Woodlan

    CLASS A

    South Adams at Madison-Grant

    Southern Wells at Taylor

    Northfield at Fremont

    North Miami at Southwood

    Adams Central at Churubusco

