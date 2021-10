Northern Indiana Soccer Conference Boys All-Conference teams released

Lakeland Christian Academy senior Landen Bremer was a 2021 Northern Indiana Soccer Conference first-team selection, and his senior teammate Peter Koller was a second-team selection. The Cougars finished the season 5-10 and 0-5 in league play.

The full teams are listed below:

2021 Northern Indiana Soccer Conference:

1st Team All-Conference Selections:

Name Grade School

AJ Mills 11 Argos

Kayden Brady 12 Argos

Kurt Johnson 12 Argos

Ted Redinger 12 Argos

Leo Brummell 11 Culver Academy

William Graham 12 Culver Academy

Keegan Divens 12 Culver Academy

Henry Lee 12 Trinity

Peter Loughran 12 Trinity

Isaac Badskey 10 Elkhart Christian Academy

Luke Schramm 11 Elkhart Christian Academy

Beck Willems 12 Bethany Christian

Landen Bremer 12 Lakeland Christian Academy

2nd Team All-Conference Selections:

Name Grade School

Mike Richard 12 Argos

Dylan Kindig 12 Argos

Matthew Graham 12 Culver Academy

Salvador Kamar 11 Culver Academy

John Vojcanin 12 Culver Academy

Eli Lyandres 12 Trinity

Lukas Beyerlein 12 Trinity

Jacob Palmer 10 Trinity

LJ Bevier 10 Elkhart Christian Academy

Jacob Becker 12 Elkhart Christian Academy

Evan Brown 12 Bethany Christian

Jordan Ross Richer 11 Bethany Christian

Peter Koller 12 Lakeland Christian Academy

NISC Player of the Year:

Henry Lee Trinity

NISC Goalkeeper of the Year:

Kurt Johnson Argos