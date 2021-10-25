Bishop Dwenger leads All-SAC volleyball selections

The Bishop Dwenger Saints, who went 7-0 against conference opponents during the regular season, led the SAC with four first team all-conference selections. Concordia and Bishop Luers had three first team players each.

The Saints first-team selections are senior setter Emma Lyons, senior outside hitters Eva Hudson and Kristin Bobay and junior libero Lexa Zimmerman. Sophomore opposite hitter Audrey Hudson and junior middle hitter Gabbie Stores were named to the second team, and junior setter Emma Tone and junior middle hitter Loretta Pelkington were named to the third team for the Saints (30-2).

The Cadets (23-10) went 6-1 in the SAC during the regular season, only losing to Bishop Dwenger, and then beat the Saints in the Class 3A Angola sectional. Their three first-team honorees are senior libero Ellie Hellinger, sophomore outside hitter Jersey Loyer and senior outside hitter LonDynn Betts. Loyer was the only sophomore named to the first team.

Cadet middle hitter Cienna Lapsley, a Cadet named to the second team, was the only freshman named to any of the three all-conference teams. Concordia senior setter Madeline Vnuk was also named to the second team, and senior middle hitter Heather Smith and junior defensive specialist Paige Jackson were named to the third team.

Bishop Luers had three seniors named to the first team: outside hitters Anna Parent and Hannah Sweeney and setter Lexi Dippold. Junior defensive specialist Eve Henry and junior middle hitter Kayla Gumbel were named to the second team, and senior defensive specialist Celia Eyrich and junior middle hitter Megan Beta were named to the third team for Bishop Luers (15-13, 5-2 SAC).

The rest of the first team includes South Side junior middle hitter Justice Billingsley, Snider junior libero Kiera Aguirre and junior setter Nicole Smotherman, and Northrop senior middle hitter Quinn Olding.

The full teams are listed below:

SAC Volleyball – All-Conference 2021

1st Team

(Grade, Player, Team, Position, Jersey #, Height)

12, Anna Parent, Bishop Luers, Outside Hitter, 11, 5'8"

12, Ellie Hellinger, Concordia, Libero, 8, 5'5"

12, Emma Lyons, Bishop Dwenger, Setter, 5, 5'8"

12, Eva Hudson, Bishop Dwenger, Outside Hitter, 6, 6'2"

12, Hannah Sweeney, Bishop Luers, Outside Hitter, 9, 5'10"

10, Jersey Loyer, Concordia, Outside Hitter, 3, 5'10"

11, Justice Billingsley, South Side, Middle Hitter, 2, 5'7"

11, Kiera Aguirre, Snider, Libero, 13, 5'3"

12, Kristin Bobay, Bishop Dwenger, Outside Hitter, 8, 6'0"

11, Lexa Zimmerman, Bishop Dwenger, Libero, 3, 5'9"

12, Lexi Dippold, Bishop Luers, Setter, 7, 5'9"

12, LonDynn Betts, Concordia, Outside Hitter, 5, 5'5"

11, Nicole Smotherman, Snider, Setter, 4, 5'7"

12, Quinn Olding, Northrop, Middle Hitter, 8, 5'11"

2nd Team

11, Audrey Hudson, Bishop Dwenger, OPP, 2, 5'8"

9, Cienna Lapsley, Concordia, Middle Hitter, 6, 5'10"

12, Claire Foord, Northrop, Libero, 1, 5'5"

11, Eve Henry, Bishop Luers, DS, 17, 5'3"

11, Gabbie Stores, Bishop Dwenger, Middle Hitter, 9, 6'0"

10, Jeanette Carranza, South Side, Setter/OPP, 7, 5'7"

12, Katie Smith, Northrop, Setter, 15, 5'8"

11, Kayla Gumbel, Bishop Luers, Middle Hitter, 4, 5'10"

12, Kiana Gomez-Espino, Snider, Outside Hitter, 16, 6'0"

12, Mackenzie Correll, Wayne, Outside Hitter, 5, 5'8"

12, Madeline Vnuk, Concordia, Setter, 28, 5'11"

12, Niesha Anderson, Snider, Middle Hitter, 18, 6'2"

3rd Team

12, Alyssa Leaming, Wayne, Libero, 7, 5'6"

12, Celia Eyrich, Bishop Luers, DS, 2, 5'5"

12, Destiny Bradfield, Northrop, OPP, 3, 5'10"

12, Dymond Barbre, North Side, Libero, 11, 5'4"

11, Emma Tone, Bishop Dwenger, Setter, 10, 5'8"

12, Grace Lochner, Snider, Middle Hitter, 9, 5'11"

12, Heather Smith, Concordia, Middle Hitter, 23, 6'0"

10, JaLiyah Paige, North Side, Middle Hitter, 3, 5'7"

11, Loretta Pelkington, Bishop Dwenger, Middle Hitter, 7, 5'11"

12, Makenna Blair, Northrop, DS, 17, 5'2"

11, Megan Buta, Bishop Luers, Middle Hitter, 16, 5'9"

10, Natalyah Jones, South Side, Setter, 15, 6'0"

11, Paige Jackson, Concordia, DS, 15, 5'3"

10, Sonia Yoder, South Side, Libero, 8, 5'4"

10, Tia Phinezy, Snider, Outside Hitter, 12, 6'2"

11, Zoey Shultz, Wayne, Middle Hitter, 9, 5'10"