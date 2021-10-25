Leo's Sauder named Coach of the Week

Leo football coach Jared Sauder was named the Week 10 Coach of the Week by Indianapolis Colts Youth Football.

The award was announced Monday after Sauder's Lions beat East Noble 32-29 in the first round of the Class 4A Sectional 19, turning the tables on the Knights after being beaten by East Noble in the postseason in each of the last two years.

This is the second week in a row that a local coach has won the weekly award. Snider's Kurt Tippmann was named Coach of the Week after beating Bishop Luers for a share of the SAC title in the final week of the regular season.