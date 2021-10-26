The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021 10:10 pm

    Carroll boys, girls rise in cross country poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Carroll boys cross country is back in the IATCCC Top 25 this week, jumping up to No. 15 after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate. The Chargers were the only local boys team to advance from the race at Huntington University. 

    Concordia, whose team did not advance, fell from No. 20 to No. 25 in this week's poll, and West Noble Regional champion Homestead fell from 18th out of the top 25. Warsaw also fell out of the top 25 despite finishing fifth at the New Prairie Semistate to earn a trip to the state finals in Terre Haute. 

    The Carroll girls also moved up in the rankings due to Saturday's Semistate win, jumping 11 spots to No. 10. Homestead, which was tied with the Chargers through five runners and finished second based on the teams' sixth runners, moved up two spots to No. 11. 

    Warsaw rose four spots to No. 13 after taking second place at the New Prairie Semistate. East Noble, which finished fifth at semistate to move on to the state finals, fell three spots to No. 21, and Concordia remained at No. 23 despite finishing seven and not advancing to the state finals. 

    Columbus North remains the top-ranked team in both the girls and boys polls. 

    The full rankings for both boys and girls are listed below:

    Boys Cross Country Poll 10/25

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    3. BREBEUF

    4. CENTER GROVE

    5. CARMEL

    6. FISHERS

    7. NORTHRIDGE

    8. ZIONSVILLE

    9. GOSHEN

    10. NOBLESVILLE

    11. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    12. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    13. FLOYD CENTRAL

    14. NORTHVIEW

    15. CARROLL

    16. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

    17. VALPARAISO

    18. PENN

    19. WESTFIELD

    20. CHESTERTON

    21. NORTH CENTRAL

    22. LAPORTE

    23. AUSTIN

    24. MORGAN TOWNSHIP

    25. CONCORDIA

     

    Girls Cross Country Poll 10/25

    1. COLUMBUS NORTH

    2. FLOYD CENTRAL

    3. CARMEL

    4. NOBLESVILLE

    5. NORTHVIEW

    6. CHESTERTON

    7. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

    8. WESTFIELD

    9. NORTH CENTRAL

    10. CARROLL

    11. HOMESTEAD

    12. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

    13. WARSAW

    14. VALPARAISO

    15. PENN

    16. JASPER

    17. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

    18. AVON

    19. ZIONSVILLE

    20. LAPORTE

    21. EAST NOBLE

    22. NORTHRIDGE

    23. CONCORDIA

    24. PRINCETON

    25. WEST LAFAYETTE

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  