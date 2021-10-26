Tuesday, October 26, 2021 10:10 pm
Carroll boys, girls rise in cross country poll
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Carroll boys cross country is back in the IATCCC Top 25 this week, jumping up to No. 15 after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate. The Chargers were the only local boys team to advance from the race at Huntington University.
Concordia, whose team did not advance, fell from No. 20 to No. 25 in this week's poll, and West Noble Regional champion Homestead fell from 18th out of the top 25. Warsaw also fell out of the top 25 despite finishing fifth at the New Prairie Semistate to earn a trip to the state finals in Terre Haute.
The Carroll girls also moved up in the rankings due to Saturday's Semistate win, jumping 11 spots to No. 10. Homestead, which was tied with the Chargers through five runners and finished second based on the teams' sixth runners, moved up two spots to No. 11.
Warsaw rose four spots to No. 13 after taking second place at the New Prairie Semistate. East Noble, which finished fifth at semistate to move on to the state finals, fell three spots to No. 21, and Concordia remained at No. 23 despite finishing seven and not advancing to the state finals.
Columbus North remains the top-ranked team in both the girls and boys polls.
The full rankings for both boys and girls are listed below:
Boys Cross Country Poll 10/25
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
3. BREBEUF
4. CENTER GROVE
5. CARMEL
6. FISHERS
7. NORTHRIDGE
8. ZIONSVILLE
9. GOSHEN
10. NOBLESVILLE
11. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
12. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
13. FLOYD CENTRAL
14. NORTHVIEW
15. CARROLL
16. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
17. VALPARAISO
18. PENN
19. WESTFIELD
20. CHESTERTON
21. NORTH CENTRAL
22. LAPORTE
23. AUSTIN
24. MORGAN TOWNSHIP
25. CONCORDIA
Girls Cross Country Poll 10/25
1. COLUMBUS NORTH
2. FLOYD CENTRAL
3. CARMEL
4. NOBLESVILLE
5. NORTHVIEW
6. CHESTERTON
7. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
8. WESTFIELD
9. NORTH CENTRAL
10. CARROLL
11. HOMESTEAD
12. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
13. WARSAW
14. VALPARAISO
15. PENN
16. JASPER
17. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
18. AVON
19. ZIONSVILLE
20. LAPORTE
21. EAST NOBLE
22. NORTHRIDGE
23. CONCORDIA
24. PRINCETON
25. WEST LAFAYETTE
