Carroll boys, girls rise in cross country poll

Carroll boys cross country is back in the IATCCC Top 25 this week, jumping up to No. 15 after finishing fifth at the New Haven Semistate. The Chargers were the only local boys team to advance from the race at Huntington University.

Concordia, whose team did not advance, fell from No. 20 to No. 25 in this week's poll, and West Noble Regional champion Homestead fell from 18th out of the top 25. Warsaw also fell out of the top 25 despite finishing fifth at the New Prairie Semistate to earn a trip to the state finals in Terre Haute.

The Carroll girls also moved up in the rankings due to Saturday's Semistate win, jumping 11 spots to No. 10. Homestead, which was tied with the Chargers through five runners and finished second based on the teams' sixth runners, moved up two spots to No. 11.

Warsaw rose four spots to No. 13 after taking second place at the New Prairie Semistate. East Noble, which finished fifth at semistate to move on to the state finals, fell three spots to No. 21, and Concordia remained at No. 23 despite finishing seven and not advancing to the state finals.

Columbus North remains the top-ranked team in both the girls and boys polls.

The full rankings for both boys and girls are listed below:

Boys Cross Country Poll 10/25

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

3. BREBEUF

4. CENTER GROVE

5. CARMEL

6. FISHERS

7. NORTHRIDGE

8. ZIONSVILLE

9. GOSHEN

10. NOBLESVILLE

11. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

12. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

13. FLOYD CENTRAL

14. NORTHVIEW

15. CARROLL

16. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

17. VALPARAISO

18. PENN

19. WESTFIELD

20. CHESTERTON

21. NORTH CENTRAL

22. LAPORTE

23. AUSTIN

24. MORGAN TOWNSHIP

25. CONCORDIA

Girls Cross Country Poll 10/25

1. COLUMBUS NORTH

2. FLOYD CENTRAL

3. CARMEL

4. NOBLESVILLE

5. NORTHVIEW

6. CHESTERTON

7. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

8. WESTFIELD

9. NORTH CENTRAL

10. CARROLL

11. HOMESTEAD

12. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

13. WARSAW

14. VALPARAISO

15. PENN

16. JASPER

17. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

18. AVON

19. ZIONSVILLE

20. LAPORTE

21. EAST NOBLE

22. NORTHRIDGE

23. CONCORDIA

24. PRINCETON

25. WEST LAFAYETTE