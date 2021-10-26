Lane assignments announced for cross country state finals

The IHSAA has published lane assignments for all of the teams and individuals participating in Saturday's Cross Country State Finals.

The boys race will begin at noon at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, and the girls race will follow at 3 p.m.

Local participants are listed below. Full lane assignments are available on the IHSAA website.

Boys Starting Box Assignment

4. Austin Hall (Columbia City)

6. Izaiah Steury (Angola)

12. Harrison Niswander (Huntington North)

17. Deion Guise (Bellmont)

25. Ethan Baitz (Homestead)

35. Luke Shappell (Leo)

37. Karsten Schlegel (Concordia)

40. Warsaw Community

44. Carroll

Girls Starting Box Assignment

2. Warsaw Community

16. Gracynn Hinkley (Angola)

23. Homestead

26. East Noble

30. Victoria Clibon (Northrop)

32. Carroll

35. Lauren Walda (South Side)

39. Addison Wiley (Huntington North)

40. Lydia Bennett (DeKalb)

41. Madelyn Borchelt, Alexa Panning (Concordia)