Lane assignments announced for cross country state finals
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
The IHSAA has published lane assignments for all of the teams and individuals participating in Saturday's Cross Country State Finals.
The boys race will begin at noon at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, and the girls race will follow at 3 p.m.
Local participants are listed below. Full lane assignments are available on the IHSAA website.
Boys Starting Box Assignment
4. Austin Hall (Columbia City)
6. Izaiah Steury (Angola)
12. Harrison Niswander (Huntington North)
17. Deion Guise (Bellmont)
25. Ethan Baitz (Homestead)
35. Luke Shappell (Leo)
37. Karsten Schlegel (Concordia)
40. Warsaw Community
44. Carroll
Girls Starting Box Assignment
2. Warsaw Community
16. Gracynn Hinkley (Angola)
23. Homestead
26. East Noble
30. Victoria Clibon (Northrop)
32. Carroll
35. Lauren Walda (South Side)
39. Addison Wiley (Huntington North)
40. Lydia Bennett (DeKalb)
41. Madelyn Borchelt, Alexa Panning (Concordia)
