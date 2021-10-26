The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021

    Lane assignments announced for cross country state finals

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The IHSAA has published lane assignments for all of the teams and individuals participating in Saturday's Cross Country State Finals. 

    The boys race will begin at noon at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, and the girls race will follow at 3 p.m. 

    Local participants are listed below. Full lane assignments are available on the IHSAA website. 

    Boys Starting Box Assignment 

    4. Austin Hall (Columbia City)

    6. Izaiah Steury (Angola)

    12. Harrison Niswander (Huntington North)

    17. Deion Guise (Bellmont)

    25. Ethan Baitz (Homestead)

    35. Luke Shappell (Leo)

    37. Karsten Schlegel (Concordia)

    40. Warsaw Community

    44. Carroll

     

    Girls Starting Box Assignment

    2. Warsaw Community

    16. Gracynn Hinkley (Angola)

    23. Homestead

    26. East Noble

    30. Victoria Clibon (Northrop)

    32. Carroll

    35. Lauren Walda (South Side)

    39. Addison Wiley (Huntington North)

    40. Lydia Bennett (DeKalb)

    41. Madelyn Borchelt, Alexa Panning (Concordia)

