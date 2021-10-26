Tuesday, October 26, 2021 9:30 pm
Leo leads All-NE8 football selections
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Leo had seven players named to the first team on the NE8 All-Conference Football list, which was released on Tuesday.
Conference champion Leo (10-0) is represented on the first team by senior running back Mason Sheron, senior tight end Rylan Crawford, senior center Sam Htoo, senior offensive guard Landen Livingston, senior defensive end DJ Allen, junior outside linebacker Ethan Crawford and senior Kaeden Miller as a special teams player.
East Noble (6-3) had six first-team honorees: senior wide receiver Rowan Zolman (who was also honored as first-team punter), senior offensive tackle Chris Hood, senior defensive end Trace Holliday, senior defensive lineman Bryce Charles, senior outside linebacker Nolan Roades and senior corner Nick Munson.
Norwell, which went 6-1 in conference play, had five players on the first team: junior running back Luke Graft, sophomore offensive guard Brody Bolyn, junior offensive tackle Kyle Zeddis, junior safety Jon Colbert and sophomore corner Cade Shelton.
The rest of the first team is rounded up by Columbia City's senior quarterback Greg Bolt and senior kicker Garrett Klefeker, New Haven sophomore wide receiver Mylan Graham and senior inside linebacker Isaac Carswell, DeKalb junior wide receiver Donnie Wiley and senior safety Nate Williams, Bellmont sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Velez and Huntington North senior inside linebacker Cam McCarver.
The full all-conference teams are listed below:
NE8 Football All-Conference 2020
(Name, Team, Grade, Position, Team)
Offense
Greg Bolt Columbia City 12 QB 1st
Jakar Williams New Haven 12 QB 2nd
Tegan Irk DeKalb 11 QB HM
Mason Sheron Leo 12 RB 1st
Luke Graft Norwell 11 RB 1st
Kainon Carico East Noble 12 RB 2nd
Ethan Sievers Columbia City 11 RB 2nd
Carson Hoeppner Leo 12 RB HM
Kaeden Miller Leo 12 RB HM
Rylan Crawford Leo 12 TE 1st
Brett Christian East Noble 12 TE 2nd
Trey Bodenheimer Norwell 10 TE 2nd
Derek Overbay DeKalb 11 TE HM
Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 WR 1st
Mylan Graham New Haven 10 WR 1st
Donnie Wiley DeKalb 11 WR 1st
Logan Montoya DeKalb 11 WR 2nd
Dillon Trout Huntington North 12 WR 2nd
Sam Htoo Leo 12 C 1st
Nathan Richards East Noble 12 C 2nd
Ayden Billiard Norwell 10 C HM
Landen Livingston Leo 12 OG 1st
Brody Bolyn Norwell 10 OG 1st
Ian Clifford Columbia City 12 OG 2nd
Truman Wirtz Leo 11 OG 2nd
Avyonn Creech New Haven 12 OG HM
Cole Mendez Bellmont 10 OG HM
Chris Hood East Noble 12 OT 1st
Kyle Zeddis Norwell 11 OT 1st
Collin Butler Leo 11 OT 2nd
Cole Mosier Columbia City 12 OT 2nd
Connor Cannon New Haven 12 OT HM
Zack Leighty East Noble 10 OT HM
Defense
DJ Allen Leo 12 DE 1st
Trace Holliday East Noble 12 DE 1st
Easton Carnahan Columbia City 11 DE 2nd
Nic Ley DeKalb 9 DE 2nd
Bryce Charles East Noble 12 DL 1st
Dylan Velez Bellmont 10 DL 1st
Bailey Landrum Huntington North 12 DL 2nd
Riley Tucker Columbia City 11 DL 2nd
Guillermo Camarena DeKalb 11 DL HM
Bryce Roop Bellmont 12 DL HM
Isaac Carswell New Haven 12 ILB 1st
Cam McCarver Huntington North 12 ILB 1st
Drew Baker Leo 11 ILB 2nd
Ryan Elsten Columbia City 12 ILB 2nd
Landon Armstrong DeKalb 12 ILB HM
Chris Stewart New Haven 10 ILB HM
Ethan Crawford Leo 11 OLB 1st
Nolan Roades East Noble 12 OLB 1st
Josh Arntz Columbia City 11 OLB 2nd
Blake Haiflich Norwell 12 OLB 2nd
Jamison Rumple Bellmont 12 OLB HM
Mitch Snyder DeKalb 12 OLB HM
Jon Colbert Norwell 11 S 1st
Nate Williams DeKalb 12 S 1st
Quantri Sanders New Haven 12 S 2nd
Keagan Landrum Huntington North 12 S 2nd
Nick Munson East Noble 12 C 1st
Cade Shelton Norwell 10 C 1st
Hunter Herron Columbia City 12 C 2nd
Kamari Clopton New Haven 12 C 2nd
Dalton Stinson East Noble 12 C HM
Trevor Walker Bellmont 12 C HM
Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 1st
Nik Klein East Noble 11 K 2nd
Dylan Wilson DeKalb 10 K HM
Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 P 1st
Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 P 2nd
Logan Wilson DeKalb 12 P HM
Kaeden Miller Leo 12 SP 1st
Ethan Nickles East Noble 12 SP 2nd
Nate Williams DeKalb 12 SP HM
