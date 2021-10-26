The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 26, 2021 9:30 pm

    Leo leads All-NE8 football selections

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Leo had seven players named to the first team on the NE8 All-Conference Football list, which was released on Tuesday. 

    Conference champion Leo (10-0) is represented on the first team by senior running back Mason Sheron, senior tight end Rylan Crawford, senior center Sam Htoo, senior offensive guard Landen Livingston, senior defensive end DJ Allen, junior outside linebacker Ethan Crawford and senior Kaeden Miller as a special teams player. 

    East Noble (6-3) had six first-team honorees: senior wide receiver Rowan Zolman (who was also honored as first-team punter), senior offensive tackle Chris Hood, senior defensive end Trace Holliday, senior defensive lineman Bryce Charles, senior outside linebacker Nolan Roades and senior corner Nick Munson.

    Norwell, which went 6-1 in conference play, had five players on the first team: junior running back Luke Graft, sophomore offensive guard Brody Bolyn, junior offensive tackle Kyle Zeddis, junior safety Jon Colbert and sophomore corner Cade Shelton. 

    The rest of the first team is rounded up by Columbia City's senior quarterback Greg Bolt and senior kicker Garrett Klefeker, New Haven sophomore wide receiver Mylan Graham and senior inside linebacker Isaac Carswell, DeKalb junior wide receiver Donnie Wiley and senior safety Nate Williams, Bellmont sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Velez and Huntington North senior inside linebacker Cam McCarver. 

    The full all-conference teams are listed below:

    NE8 Football All-Conference 2020

    (Name, Team, Grade, Position, Team)

    Offense

    Greg Bolt Columbia City 12 QB 1st

    Jakar Williams New Haven 12 QB 2nd

    Tegan Irk DeKalb 11 QB HM

    Mason Sheron Leo 12 RB 1st

    Luke Graft Norwell 11 RB 1st

    Kainon Carico East Noble 12 RB 2nd

    Ethan Sievers Columbia City 11 RB 2nd

    Carson Hoeppner Leo 12 RB HM

    Kaeden Miller Leo 12 RB HM

    Rylan Crawford Leo 12 TE 1st

    Brett Christian East Noble 12 TE 2nd

    Trey Bodenheimer Norwell 10 TE 2nd

    Derek Overbay DeKalb 11 TE HM

    Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 WR 1st

    Mylan Graham New Haven 10 WR 1st

    Donnie Wiley DeKalb 11 WR 1st

    Logan Montoya DeKalb 11 WR 2nd

    Dillon Trout Huntington North 12 WR 2nd

    Sam Htoo Leo 12 C 1st

    Nathan Richards East Noble 12 C 2nd

    Ayden Billiard Norwell 10 C HM

    Landen Livingston Leo 12 OG 1st

    Brody Bolyn Norwell 10 OG 1st

    Ian Clifford Columbia City 12 OG 2nd

    Truman Wirtz Leo 11 OG 2nd

    Avyonn Creech New Haven 12 OG HM

    Cole Mendez Bellmont 10 OG HM

    Chris Hood East Noble 12 OT 1st

    Kyle Zeddis Norwell 11 OT 1st

    Collin Butler Leo 11 OT 2nd

    Cole Mosier Columbia City 12 OT 2nd

    Connor Cannon New Haven 12 OT HM

    Zack Leighty East Noble 10 OT HM

     

    Defense

    DJ Allen Leo 12 DE 1st

    Trace Holliday East Noble 12 DE 1st

    Easton Carnahan Columbia City 11 DE 2nd

    Nic Ley DeKalb 9 DE 2nd

    Bryce Charles East Noble 12 DL 1st

    Dylan Velez Bellmont 10 DL 1st

    Bailey Landrum Huntington North 12 DL 2nd

    Riley Tucker Columbia City 11 DL 2nd

    Guillermo Camarena DeKalb 11 DL HM

    Bryce Roop Bellmont 12 DL HM

    Isaac Carswell New Haven 12 ILB 1st

    Cam McCarver Huntington North 12 ILB 1st

    Drew Baker Leo 11 ILB 2nd

    Ryan Elsten Columbia City 12 ILB 2nd

    Landon Armstrong DeKalb 12 ILB HM

    Chris Stewart New Haven 10 ILB HM

    Ethan Crawford Leo 11 OLB 1st

    Nolan Roades East Noble 12 OLB 1st

    Josh Arntz Columbia City 11 OLB 2nd

    Blake Haiflich Norwell 12 OLB 2nd

    Jamison Rumple Bellmont 12 OLB HM

    Mitch Snyder DeKalb 12 OLB HM

    Jon Colbert Norwell 11 S 1st

    Nate Williams DeKalb 12 S 1st

    Quantri Sanders New Haven 12 S 2nd

    Keagan Landrum Huntington North 12 S 2nd

    Nick Munson East Noble 12 C 1st

    Cade Shelton Norwell 10 C 1st

    Hunter Herron Columbia City 12 C 2nd

    Kamari Clopton New Haven 12 C 2nd

    Dalton Stinson East Noble 12 C HM

    Trevor Walker Bellmont 12 C HM

    Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 1st

    Nik Klein East Noble 11 K 2nd

    Dylan Wilson DeKalb 10 K HM

    Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 P 1st

    Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 P 2nd

    Logan Wilson DeKalb 12 P HM

    Kaeden Miller Leo 12 SP 1st

    Ethan Nickles East Noble 12 SP 2nd

    Nate Williams DeKalb 12 SP HM

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  