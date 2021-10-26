Leo leads All-NE8 football selections

Leo had seven players named to the first team on the NE8 All-Conference Football list, which was released on Tuesday.

Conference champion Leo (10-0) is represented on the first team by senior running back Mason Sheron, senior tight end Rylan Crawford, senior center Sam Htoo, senior offensive guard Landen Livingston, senior defensive end DJ Allen, junior outside linebacker Ethan Crawford and senior Kaeden Miller as a special teams player.

East Noble (6-3) had six first-team honorees: senior wide receiver Rowan Zolman (who was also honored as first-team punter), senior offensive tackle Chris Hood, senior defensive end Trace Holliday, senior defensive lineman Bryce Charles, senior outside linebacker Nolan Roades and senior corner Nick Munson.

Norwell, which went 6-1 in conference play, had five players on the first team: junior running back Luke Graft, sophomore offensive guard Brody Bolyn, junior offensive tackle Kyle Zeddis, junior safety Jon Colbert and sophomore corner Cade Shelton.

The rest of the first team is rounded up by Columbia City's senior quarterback Greg Bolt and senior kicker Garrett Klefeker, New Haven sophomore wide receiver Mylan Graham and senior inside linebacker Isaac Carswell, DeKalb junior wide receiver Donnie Wiley and senior safety Nate Williams, Bellmont sophomore defensive lineman Dylan Velez and Huntington North senior inside linebacker Cam McCarver.

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

NE8 Football All-Conference 2020

(Name, Team, Grade, Position, Team)

Offense

Greg Bolt Columbia City 12 QB 1st

Jakar Williams New Haven 12 QB 2nd

Tegan Irk DeKalb 11 QB HM

Mason Sheron Leo 12 RB 1st

Luke Graft Norwell 11 RB 1st

Kainon Carico East Noble 12 RB 2nd

Ethan Sievers Columbia City 11 RB 2nd

Carson Hoeppner Leo 12 RB HM

Kaeden Miller Leo 12 RB HM

Rylan Crawford Leo 12 TE 1st

Brett Christian East Noble 12 TE 2nd

Trey Bodenheimer Norwell 10 TE 2nd

Derek Overbay DeKalb 11 TE HM

Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 WR 1st

Mylan Graham New Haven 10 WR 1st

Donnie Wiley DeKalb 11 WR 1st

Logan Montoya DeKalb 11 WR 2nd

Dillon Trout Huntington North 12 WR 2nd

Sam Htoo Leo 12 C 1st

Nathan Richards East Noble 12 C 2nd

Ayden Billiard Norwell 10 C HM

Landen Livingston Leo 12 OG 1st

Brody Bolyn Norwell 10 OG 1st

Ian Clifford Columbia City 12 OG 2nd

Truman Wirtz Leo 11 OG 2nd

Avyonn Creech New Haven 12 OG HM

Cole Mendez Bellmont 10 OG HM

Chris Hood East Noble 12 OT 1st

Kyle Zeddis Norwell 11 OT 1st

Collin Butler Leo 11 OT 2nd

Cole Mosier Columbia City 12 OT 2nd

Connor Cannon New Haven 12 OT HM

Zack Leighty East Noble 10 OT HM

Defense

DJ Allen Leo 12 DE 1st

Trace Holliday East Noble 12 DE 1st

Easton Carnahan Columbia City 11 DE 2nd

Nic Ley DeKalb 9 DE 2nd

Bryce Charles East Noble 12 DL 1st

Dylan Velez Bellmont 10 DL 1st

Bailey Landrum Huntington North 12 DL 2nd

Riley Tucker Columbia City 11 DL 2nd

Guillermo Camarena DeKalb 11 DL HM

Bryce Roop Bellmont 12 DL HM

Isaac Carswell New Haven 12 ILB 1st

Cam McCarver Huntington North 12 ILB 1st

Drew Baker Leo 11 ILB 2nd

Ryan Elsten Columbia City 12 ILB 2nd

Landon Armstrong DeKalb 12 ILB HM

Chris Stewart New Haven 10 ILB HM

Ethan Crawford Leo 11 OLB 1st

Nolan Roades East Noble 12 OLB 1st

Josh Arntz Columbia City 11 OLB 2nd

Blake Haiflich Norwell 12 OLB 2nd

Jamison Rumple Bellmont 12 OLB HM

Mitch Snyder DeKalb 12 OLB HM

Jon Colbert Norwell 11 S 1st

Nate Williams DeKalb 12 S 1st

Quantri Sanders New Haven 12 S 2nd

Keagan Landrum Huntington North 12 S 2nd

Nick Munson East Noble 12 C 1st

Cade Shelton Norwell 10 C 1st

Hunter Herron Columbia City 12 C 2nd

Kamari Clopton New Haven 12 C 2nd

Dalton Stinson East Noble 12 C HM

Trevor Walker Bellmont 12 C HM

Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 1st

Nik Klein East Noble 11 K 2nd

Dylan Wilson DeKalb 10 K HM

Rowan Zolman East Noble 12 P 1st

Garrett Klefeker Columbia City 12 P 2nd

Logan Wilson DeKalb 12 P HM

Kaeden Miller Leo 12 SP 1st

Ethan Nickles East Noble 12 SP 2nd

Nate Williams DeKalb 12 SP HM