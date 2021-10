Carroll leads all-SAC football selections

Carroll, which earned a share of the SAC title this season, had eight players named to the All-Conference Football first team, which was released on Wednesday.

The Chargers' first-team honorees are wide receiver Jameson Coverstone, offensive tackle Max Malcolm, offensive guard Tyler Wiersema, quarterback Jeff Becker, kicker Sebastian Lopez, middle linebacker Dylan Bennett, outside linebacker Tucker Steely and corner back Ethan Beaupre'.

The other two SAC co-champs, Bishop Luers and Snider, each had five first-team honorees: the Knights were represented on the first team by wide receiver Brody Glenn, tight end Jayden Hill, center George Buday, quarterback Carson Clark and corner back Nick Thompson. Snider's first-team honorees are offensive tackle DJ Moore, running back Tyrese Brown, defensive end Markell Keal, middle linebacker Domanick Moon and outside linebacker Isaiah Maxwell.

Homestead is represented by wide receiver Nate Anderson, offensive guard Jaden Abouhalkah and defensive tackle Jackson Christmon. North Side also had three first-team honorees: punter Kayden Libby-Callahan, defensive tackle Mitch Vargovich and safety Brauntae Johnson.

The rest of the first team is rounded out by Wayne running back Lamarion Nelson and defensive end Nehemiah Young, Bishop Dwenger defensive tackle Jack Tippmann and Northrop safety CJ Davis.

Summit Athletic Conference

All-Conference Football 1st Team 2021

Brody Glenn, 12, Wide Receiver, Bishop Luers

Nate Anderson, 12, Wide Receiver, Homestead

Jameson Coverstone, 12, Wide Receiver, Carroll

Jayden Hill, 11, Tight End, Bishop Luers

DJ Moore, 12, Offensive Tackle, Snider

Max Malcolm, 12, Offensive Tackle, Carroll

Tyler Wiersema, 12, Offensive Guard, Carroll

Jaden Abouhalkah, 12, Offensive Guard, Homestead

George Buday, 12, Center, Bishop Luers

Carson Clark, 12, Quarterback, Bishop Luers

Jeff Becker, 12, Quarterback, Carroll

Tyrese Brown, 12, Running Back, Snider

Lamarion Nelson, 11, Running Back, Wayne

Sebastian Lopez, 11, Kicker, Carroll

Kayden Libby-Callahan, 12, Punter, North Side

Markell Keal, 12, Defensive End, Snider,

Nehemiah Young, 11, Defensive End, Wayne

Jack Tippmann, 12, Defensive Tackle, Bishop Dwenger

Jackson Christmon, 11, Defensive Tackle, Homestead

Mitch Vargovich, 11, Defensive Tackle, North Side

Domanick Moon, 12, Middle Linebacker, Snider

Dylan Bennett, 12, Middle Linebacker, Carroll

Tucker Steely, 12, Outside Linebacker, Carroll

Isaiah Maxwell, 12, Outside Linebacker, Snider

Nick Thompson, 11, Corner Back, Bishop Luers

Ethan Beaupre', 12, Corner Back, Carroll

Brauntae Johnson, 10, Safety, North Side

CJ Davis, 11, Safety, Northrop

All-Conference Football 2nd Team 2021

Jordan Turner, 12, Wide Receiver, North Side

Rocco Ciocco, 12, Wide Receiver, Bishop Dwenger

Antwian Lake, 12, Wide Receiver, Bishop Luers

Carter Wortman, 12, Tight End, Snider

Nick Schweizer, 12, Offensive Tackle, Homestead

Camarion Craig, 11, Offensive Tackle, Concordia

Brendan Mitchell, Offensive Guard, Bishop Luers

Ashton Skarie, Offensive Guard, Bishop Dwenger

Brandon Stuckey, Center, Snider

Luke Haupert, 12, Quarterback, Snider

Sir Hale, 12, Running Back, Bishop Luers

KJ Tippmann, 12, Running Back, Bishop Dwenger

Nick Talamantes, 11, Kicker, Snider

Dixon Carter, 12, Punter, Homestead

Aaron Jacquay, 12, Defensive End, Carroll

Julante Hinton, 10, Defensive End, Northrop

Matt Miller, 12, Defensive Tackle, Homestead

Mark Murray, 12, Defensive Tackle, Carroll

Mike King III, 11, Defensive Tackle, South Side

Evan Linker, 12, Middle Linebacker, Bishop Luers

Max Schlitz, 12, Middle Linebacker, Homestead

Ebon Person, 12, Outside Linebacker, Homestead

Cole Carey, 12, Outside Linebacker, Bishop Dwenger

Rashawn Boone, 12, Corner Back, Northrop

Michael Dye, 11, Corner Back, North Side

Quincy Myatt, 12, Safety, Snider

Colin Vance, 12, Safety, Bishop Dwenger

All-Conference Football Honorable Mention 2021

Bishop Dwenger: Aziz Dixon, Benji Tippmann, Tommy Witte, Isaac Lehrman, Joel Arntz, Ben Simcox, John Parapi, Teddy Steele, Christian Lozada, Bohde Dickerson

Bishop Luers: Jaden Sykes, Nelson Knapke, Davon Doughty, Omare Bates, Isaac Zay, Jackson McCullough, RJ Hogue, Roel Pineda, Mickey Daring, Gio Jimenez

Carroll: AJ Lazoff, Hansen Haffner, Cooper Rudolph, Gabe Starks, Jake Rust, Luke Carmody, Justin Anderson, Jake Wilson, Johnathon Scott, Ashton Pesetski, Liam Ottenweller, Aaron Stewart, Alex Smith, Maddix Flaugh, Braden Steely, Jorge Valdes, Max Wiard, Evan Jester

Concordia: Robert Johnson, Larry Schoenefeld, Eli Maddox, Chance Harris

Homestead: Gage Sparrow, Carter Hull, Peyton Slaven, Carter Koob, Isaac Barkes, Eric Williamson

Northrop: Jayden Schmenk, Jaylen Williams, Jermaine Parker, Amarion Collins, Roosevelt Norfleet III, Dane Kilby, Damon Baney, Tavon Freemona, David Hunter, Jamarius Thomas, Nick Dyke

North Side: Donovan Williams, Terrell Coleman, Wes Troye, Ryan Collins, Torrey Harmeyer, Justin Engle, Rodney Woods, Bravon Bassett, Jordan King, Da'Von Haney, Brashawn Bassett, Ashton Newsome, Isaiah Simmons, Jamie Roy, Jontae Lambert, Khristion Stalling

South Side: Anthony Thomas, Quincey English, Adrian Macon, Trevor Hapner, Jaylen Lattimore, Marcus White Allen

Snider: Aiden Pelz, Jordan Chevalier, Caleb Hurt, Lincoln Firks, Jordan Lee, Langston Leavell, Jacob Stetka, Caiden Hurse, Kamari Juarez, Kedrell Billingsley, A'dorean Rogers, Santiago Ortiz, Lukas Rohrbacker

Wayne: Shawn Collins, Virgil Alexander, Marquette Derrick-Rowles, Aiden Meek, Cody Hatfield, Keaton Walker