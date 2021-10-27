Concordia boys, girls tennis coaches to retire

Concordia announced Wednesday that boys tennis coach Rick Hanauer and girls tennis coach Steve Butz are both retiring. Butz has led the girls program for 10 years, winning five SAC titles and seven sectional championships.

"The sport of tennis is really more about the young people participating in the sport of tennis and having fun and exciting times during the season than it is about me. I'm very blessed to have been a part of CLHS. My assistant coaches, the players, the parents, and the administrators were just fabulous to work with in and out of season," Butz was quoted as saying in a release announcing the move.

Hanauer had led the boys team for three of the last four years. The Cadets boys won a sectional title this fall.

