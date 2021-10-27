Three Warsaw players named to NLC All-Conference volleyball

Three Warsaw volleyball players – senior libero Kylie Smith, junior setter Avery Hales and junior outside hitter Kaylee Weeks – have been named to the Northern Lakes Volleyball All-Conference team, along with senior middle blocker Leslie Vazquez of Wawasee.

Warsaw outside hitter Melania Hawblitzel and middle hitter Abby Sanner were honorable mentions, as was Wawasee's outside hitter Dylan Konieczny.

The full team is listed below.

Northern Lakes Conference Volleyball All-Conference 2021-2022

Macy Lengacher, NorthWood, 11, L

Annika Bennett, NorthWood, 12, S

Sophia Barber, NorthWood, 9, OH

Claire Payne, NorthWood, 9, MH

Anna Lehman, NorthWood, 12, MH

Kylie Smith, Warsaw, 12, L

Avery Hales, Warsaw, 11, S

Kaylee Weeks, Warsaw, 11, OH

Sophia Trout, Concord, 12, OPP

Emily Eggleston, Mishawaka, 12, OH

Abby Martin, Northridge, 12, OH

Gia Rowan, Northridge, 11, OH

Clare Sheedy, Plymouth, 12, S

Maddy Figg, Plymouth, 12, OH

Chloe Holten, Plymouth, 12, MH

Leslie Vazquez, Wawasee, 12, MB

Volleyball Honorable Mention 2021-2022

Melania Hawblitzel, Warsaw, 10, OH

Abby Sanner, Warsaw, 12, MH

Taylor Delp, Plymouth, 11, MH

Ella Norwood, Concord, 12, MH

Ella Watford, Mishawaka, 9, L/D

Emily Adams, Mishawaka, 11, OH

Ashley Penzenik, Northridge, 12, OH

Dylan Konieczny, Wawasee, 12, OH