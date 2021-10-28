The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, October 28, 2021 9:00 pm

    Adams Central game moved to Bluffton

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    The Class A Sectional 44 semifinal between Southwood and Adams Central has been moved from the Jets' home field to the Bluffton stadium. Kickoff will still be at 7 p.m.

    The move was made because of the field conditions at Adams Central at the weather forecasted for Friday. Bluffton has an artificial turf field, which makes the surface less sensitive to weather conditions. 

    Tickets that have already been purchased are still valid, and tickets can be bought at the gate for $6. 

