High School Football: Sectional Semifinal Picks

Homestead (6-3) at Carroll (8-1): Carroll won 17-10 during the regular season. If the Spartans offense can be a little bit more productive they could turn the tables, but that will be a tall order against the Chargers, who have given up just 17 points in the last four games.

Pick: Carroll

Northrop (3-6) at Snider (7-1): Snider’s performance in messy conditions at Bishop Luers in the final week of the regular season suggests the Panthers will be ready for whatever is thrown at them.

Pick: Snider

North Side (2-6) at Bishop Dwenger (5-4): The Legends weren’t able to play their final game of the regular season because of COVID-19, so they haven’t played a game since an Oct. 8 loss to Northrop.

Pick: Bishop Dwenger

DeKalb (2-8) at Leo (10-0): Leo is back on its home artificial turf and they proved last week that the passing game can be a weapon if needed.

Pick: Leo

Columbia City (5-5) at Northridge (6-4): The Raiders’ win over NorthWood seems more telling than Columbia City’s victory over Angola.

Pick: Northridge

Wayne (3-7) at Delta (5-5): Delta hasn’t been as successful this year as in 2020, when the Eagles finished 8-3 and beat Wayne 49-18. But The Generals’ run game could easily punish the unprepared.

Pick: Wayne

Mississinewa (7-2) at New Haven (5-5): Mississinewa has won seven straight games, but most of those were against Class 2A teams that aren’t of the caliber of the best NE8 teams. That being said, the Bulldogs haven’t fared so well against the top half of the NE8. Pick: Mississinewa

Concordia (2-7) at Norwell (9-1): The Cadets have knocked the Knights out of the playoffs in each of the last two years, even though Norwell had the far superior record heading in to last year’s game. But Concordia has suffered it’s worst regular season since 2011, the Cadets lost eight straight games after beating South Side in the opener, and Norwell is a far superior team to Northwestern (0-9), who Concordia beat 48-14 in the sectional opener.

Pick: Norwell

Eastside (10-0) at Central Noble (8-2): Eastside rolled past the Cougars, 42-0, when the teams met earlier this month. Central Noble gets home field advantage this time, but that won’t be enough to reverse the outcome this time around.

Pick: Eastside

Bishop Luers (9-1) at Prairie Heights (4-6): The Knights won eight straight games against SAC opponents. The Panthers lost five straight this season, most of those games against NECC opponents. It’s fair to say the Panthers are at a disadvantage here.

Pick: Bishop Luers

Monroe Central (10-0) at South Adams (8-2): The Starfires lost 23-0 when the teams met during the regular season, and that was pretty much par for the course for Monroe Central opponents, just two of whom scored more than a touchdown on the Golden Bears.

Pick: Monroe Central

Southwood (5-5) at Adams Central (9-1): The Jets were exhausted after last week’s sectional opening win over Churubusco. I’m betting they’ve had time to refill the tanks. Remember, this game will be held at Bluffton to take advantage of the artificial field. Pick: Adams Central

Last Week: 3-0; Season: 27-13

