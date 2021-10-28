Snider's Jenkins commits to Barry, two Carroll soccer players set signing date

Snider senior Karson Jenkins announced Thursday evening that he has committed to play basketball at Barry, a Division II school in Miami Shores, Florida.

Jenkins was a first-team all-SAC selection for the 2020-2021 season, after averaging 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Panthers.

Also this week, Carroll announced that Rhya Holliday will be signing with the Huntington women's soccer team at Carroll at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. Her teammate Emma Fisher will be signing with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice soccer team at the same time.

Holliday, a defender, had two goals and two assists in 19 games during her senior season.

Angola senior middle blocker Heidi Faramelli announced this week that she committed to play volleyball at Albion College. Faramelli finished her senior year with 67 kills (0.9 per set) and 21 total blocks.