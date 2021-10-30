Knoblauch goes out fast, leads Spartans to 6th place finish

TERRE HAUTE – Homestead girls cross country coach Sara Wyss didn't know that Addison Knoblauch was serious when she declared this week that she would "win the first K" at Saturday's state championship race.

"I think she thought I was kidding, and at the time maybe I was," Knoblauch said after the girls race at LaVern Gibson Championships Cross Country Course. "And then we were running, and I just felt good. I just went for it."

Knoblach did run the first kilometer in 3:06, putting her neck-and-neck with eventual winner Lily Cridge, who would claim her first individual title in 17:32.7.

Before the end of the 5K race, Knoblauch was passed by Cridge and several of the state's most accomplished runners, Delta sophomore Nicki Southerland and the Park Tudor duo of Sophia Kennedy and Gretchen Farley. But the Homestead sophomore held on to finish fifth in 18:18.0. That meant that she beat a number of runners projected to finish ahead of hear, most notably defending state champion Karina James of Lowell, who took sixth and won the Mental Attitude Award.

"You have to be brave to have that kind of race, to say 'this is what I'm doing,' and then do it," Wyss said.

Knoblauch was the first runner competing with a team to finish in the girls race, so counted for just one point in the team standings. Her Spartans took sixth with 255 points, just one point more than fifth-place Noblesville, which nabbed the last podium spot. Columbus North won with 79 points, Carmel was second with 92, Chesterton was third with 221 and Hamilton Southeastern four with 232.

"I'm so proud," Wyss said. "It seems like we found the mojo that we were waiting on, all throughout the season."

Elise Peckinpaugh finished 56th for the Spartans in 19:49.0, Alexis Goebel was 65th in 19:56.5, Lauren Saddington was 75th in 20:01.8 and Arianna Osborn was 163rd in 21:39.0.

"Elise Peckinpaugh, she is steady, steady, steady. Her race plan is focused. And she ended up beating Lauren Saddington, who is usually No. 2, and Lexi Goebel, who is usually No. 3," Wyss said. "Those three girls together, wow, that's a tight core. They're within seconds of each other, and that really makes a difference."

Huntington North senior Addy Wiley took the opposite approach from Knoblauch, starting out at a more conservative pace and then picking off her competitors one by one. She was 33rd at an early checkpoint, but finished seventh in 18:40.2.

"I knew it was going to go out really fast this year. A bunch of girls have been under 18, and are just running really well," Wiley said. "I knew that first mile was going to be fast, so just staying back, staying relaxed and picking people off as the race went on and that mud started to wear on people's legs."

The mud was a big problem after several back-to-back days of rain – and after more than 200 boys had run on the course earlier Saturday afternoon – but Wiley said that did not discourage her.

"The course conditions weren’t ideal, but I think, for me at least, it gave me a little bit of confidence, knowing that I am a good mud runner," Wiley said. "Some of my best races have been on some of the worst days. So just having confidence in my strength and my ability."

The Carroll girls finished 10th with 271 points and were led by sophomores Taylor Hansen and Marybeth Hall, who finished 40th in 19:36.3 and 55th in 19:47.5, respectively.

Warsaw was 17th with 413 points. Sophomore Josefina Rastrelli was the top finisher for the Tigers in 45th place in 19:39.9.

Freshman Rae David was the first East Noble runner across the finish the line in 74th place in 20:00.05, and the Knights took 20th place. Addison Lindsey, who had been one of the top freshman in the state this season, did not compete on Saturday.

Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning was 21st overall in 19:15.7, and her teammate Madelyn Borchelt was 90th in 20:09.9.

DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett was 76th in 20:03.3, South Side senior Lauren Walda was 87th in 20:08.8 and Northrop junior Victoria Clibon was 92nd in 20:11.3.

