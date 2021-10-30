Steury finishes second in boys state XC final

TERRE HAUTE – As Angola senior Izaiah Steury said after the boys cross country state championship on Saturday, the race you plan out in your head can be a lot different from the one you actually run in.

Steury, who had hoped to defend his 2020 individual title at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, instead lost a sprint to the finish to Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North, who took the individual title in 15:22.6. Steury claimed second place in 15:23.8.

"Anything can happen, like I've said before. Anybody could have a great day, and it wasn't my turn, I guess, which is hard to accept," Steury said soon after the race. "I think there's a lot more than just winning, it's about the experience, and getting to have the opportunity to run in your high school career. I think I'm proud of what I've done, but I know I could have done more. That's exciting for me, to see what I can do, not just this year but the next four years of my life."

Steury, who has committed to run at Notre Dame, said that conditions were a significant factor during the race. Junior Cole Mathison of Carmel, who was one of the favorites heading into the race along with Steury, slipped and fell in the back half of the race, causing him to fall well behind the lead pack. He would end up finishing fourth in 15:37.2, behind third-place Krishna Thirunavukkarasu, who lead his Brebeuf Jesuit teammates to a team title.

"Oh man, it was muddy. Every step you took, you just sunk," Steury said. "The turns were awful, because there was no grip. Cole slipped, and I felt so bad."

Steury said he planned to go out fast, but the lead pack was much larger than anticipated with at least six runners battling up front well into the second mile.

"It was mentally brutal, knowing that they're there and they're as good as you, it's kind of crazy. But that's what makes it fun, I guess, having that competition," Steury said. "It wouldn't be fun if we just blow everyone out of the water. So I was glad there was competition and that we were able to work together."

Senior Austin Hall of Columbia City finished 14th in 16:04.2.

"There was a point where I slid, and I thought I was going to go down. But I held my balance," Hall said. "I did what coach told me to do, he said to keep my foot under my center of balance, and I should be good wherever I slide."

Hall had originally set the goal of finishing in the top 10, but he said he was proud of finishing where he did – and knew that his coach, Jason Matteson, was pleased with the effort.

"I was supposed to come in 18th to 20th today, so I definitely raced up," Hall said. "I would say even though my goal was top 10, I achieved the realistic goal."

Carroll senior Robert Lohman took 20th place in 16:11.8, and his Chargers were 19th in the team standings.

"I didn't really think I would finish in the top 20, but I had a really positive mindset going into the race," Lohman said. "I was like, you know what, whatever I finish, it's going to be great."

Lohman said he realized he might exceed his own expectations around the third or fourth kilometer of the 5K race.

"I was like, oh wow, I am in that lead pack. Let's see how many people I can pick off," Lohman said.

Although Carroll was not expected to finish on the podium in the team standings, Lohman said he was incredibly grateful that the Chargers got to compete as a team.

"Going into the semistate awards, we didn't know if we were going to have the team (qualify). I was kind of nervous, because I didn't know how I would perform if I didn't have my teammates here, to be able to warm up and do the things we usually do together," Lohman said.

Warsaw finished 24th in the team standings. Leo's Luke Shappell was 41st in 16:26.4, Karsten Schlegel of Concordia was 55th in 16:34.0, Deion Guise of Bellmont was 57th in 16:34.4, Ethan Baitz of Homestead was 61st in 16:36.5 and Harrison Niswander of Huntington North was 120th in 17:13.8.

Brebeuf Jesuit won with 78 points, and all five of their scoring runners finished in the top 30. Hamilton Southeastern was second with 117 points, Columbus North was third with 136, Fishers was fourth with 142 and Carmel fifth with 157.

