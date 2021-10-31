Homestead girls basketball No. 8 in preseason poll

Homestead is the top-ranked local team in the IBCA girls basketball 2021-2022 preseason poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans, who went 20-6 last year, will begin this season ranked No. 8. Carroll (25-3) is ranked No. 13, and will be the only other local team to start the season in the top 20.

Defending Class 4A state champion Crown Point starts the season No. 1 after receiving 16 first-place votes. The Class 3A runner-up South Bend Washington will open at No. 2 and North Central is ranked third.

Local teams receiving votes include Angola, Snider, South Side, Garrett, Norwell and Warsaw.

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA girls basketball, 2021-22 preseason poll (Oct. 31)

Rank School (FPV) Record* Points

1 Crown Point (16) 25-1 393

2 South Bend Washington (2) 22-6 290

3 North Central (Indianapolis) (2) 24-3 283

4 Noblesville 21-5 274

5 Carmel 15-7 252

6 Bedford North Lawrence 22-3 243

7 Penn 21-4 216

8 Homestead 20-6 209

9T Westfield 16-5 184

9T Zionsville 15-6 184

11 Franklin Community 22-3 178

12 Fishers 17-5 164

13 Carroll 25-3 156

14 Silver Creek 25-3 151

15 East Central 19-5 145

16 Mishawaka Marian 19-5 105

17 Lawrence North 17-9 101

18 Hamilton Southeastern 11-7 71

19 Salem 20-3 68

20 Washington 19-2 56

Other schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically (with record*): Angola (19-6), Ben Davis (13-8), Benton Central (15-4), Brownsburg (17-11), Carroll (Flora) (18-5), Castle (14-5), Center Grove (15-11), Columbus East (14-6), Columbus North (13-6), Evansville Memorial (18-5), Floyd Central (7-15), Snider (13-8), South Side (12-6), Franklin Central (5-13), Garrett (20-3), Indian Creek (17-7), Jennings County (16-7), Kouts (17-7), Lafayette Central Catholic (13-3), Lake Central (10-11), Lakeland (21-8), Lanesville (21-4), Lawrence Central (10-11), Linton-Stockton (27-1), Loogootee (20-5), Martinsville (16-5), Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (19-6), New Palestine (15-10), Northridge (16-8), Northwestern (13-6), Norwell (23-6), Pioneer (25-4), Plainfield (15-10), Roncalli (20-5), Rushville (18-9), South Central (Union Mills) (17-8), Tecumseh (15-7), Tipton (20-8), Triton Central (20-4), Tri-West (17-7), University (12-4), Waldron (18-4), Warsaw (18-6).

Note: *Records listed here are 2020-21 final records.