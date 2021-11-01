Monday, November 01, 2021 8:00 pm
Heritage leads ACAC volleyball selections
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
ACAC volleyball regular-season and tournament champion Heritage claimed three of the seven players on the ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team: Allison Richman, Layla Meyers and Kate Zellers.
South Adams, which fell in the Class 2A semistate championship on Saturday, is represented by Carlie Sealscott and Taylor Braun on the first team.
Sealscott was also named the conference player of the year.
Reagan Salzbrenner of Woodlan was also named to the first team.
The full all-conference teams are listed below:
2021 ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team
First Team:
Carlie Sealscott South Adams
Reagan Salzbrenner Woodlan
Allison Richman Heritage
Madison Dirksen Jay County
Taylor Braun South Adams
Layla Meyers Heritage
Kate Zellers Heritage
Second Team:
Ella Bickel Heritage
Ashton Widenhoefer Woodlan
Hillary Tobias Adams Central
Abigail Nusbaumer Bluffton
Amelia Schultz Adams Central
Cora Baker South Adams
Macy Pries South Adams
Honorable Mention:
Brianna Cook Adams Central
Brenna Haines Jay County
Lauren Reiff Bluffton
Brooke Tonner Southern Wells
Isabel Rodgers Jay County
Abbie Fields Jay County
Peyton Pries South Adams
Conference Champions: Heritage
Tournament Champions: Heritage
Conference Player of the Year: Carlie Sealscott South Adams
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story