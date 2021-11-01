Heritage leads ACAC volleyball selections

ACAC volleyball regular-season and tournament champion Heritage claimed three of the seven players on the ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team: Allison Richman, Layla Meyers and Kate Zellers.

South Adams, which fell in the Class 2A semistate championship on Saturday, is represented by Carlie Sealscott and Taylor Braun on the first team.

Sealscott was also named the conference player of the year.

Reagan Salzbrenner of Woodlan was also named to the first team.

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

2021 ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team

First Team:

Carlie Sealscott South Adams

Reagan Salzbrenner Woodlan

Allison Richman Heritage

Madison Dirksen Jay County

Taylor Braun South Adams

Layla Meyers Heritage

Kate Zellers Heritage

Second Team:

Ella Bickel Heritage

Ashton Widenhoefer Woodlan

Hillary Tobias Adams Central

Abigail Nusbaumer Bluffton

Amelia Schultz Adams Central

Cora Baker South Adams

Macy Pries South Adams

Honorable Mention:

Brianna Cook Adams Central

Brenna Haines Jay County

Lauren Reiff Bluffton

Brooke Tonner Southern Wells

Isabel Rodgers Jay County

Abbie Fields Jay County

Peyton Pries South Adams

Conference Champions: Heritage

Tournament Champions: Heritage

Conference Player of the Year: Carlie Sealscott South Adams