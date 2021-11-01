The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021 8:00 pm

    Heritage leads ACAC volleyball selections

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    ACAC volleyball regular-season and tournament champion Heritage claimed three of the seven players on the ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team: Allison Richman, Layla Meyers and Kate Zellers.

    South Adams, which fell in the Class 2A semistate championship on Saturday, is represented by Carlie Sealscott and Taylor Braun on the first team. 

    Sealscott was also named the conference player of the year. 

    Reagan Salzbrenner of Woodlan was also named to the first team. 

    The full all-conference teams are listed below:

    2021 ACAC All-Conference Volleyball Team

    First Team:

    Carlie Sealscott South Adams

    Reagan Salzbrenner Woodlan

    Allison Richman Heritage

    Madison Dirksen Jay County

    Taylor Braun South Adams

    Layla Meyers Heritage

    Kate Zellers Heritage

     

    Second Team:

    Ella Bickel Heritage

    Ashton Widenhoefer Woodlan

    Hillary Tobias Adams Central

    Abigail Nusbaumer Bluffton

    Amelia Schultz Adams Central

    Cora Baker South Adams

    Macy Pries South Adams

     

    Honorable Mention: 

    Brianna Cook Adams Central

    Brenna Haines Jay County

    Lauren Reiff Bluffton

    Brooke Tonner Southern Wells

    Isabel Rodgers Jay County

    Abbie Fields Jay County

    Peyton Pries South Adams

     

    Conference Champions: Heritage

    Tournament Champions: Heritage

    Conference Player of the Year: Carlie Sealscott South Adams

