Norwell, Homestead lead local teams in ICGSA polls

Norwell will open the season as the top-ranked area girls basketball team in its class according to the ICGSA preseason poll, which was released Monday with the Knights ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.

Garrett is close behind in eighth in Class 3A, followed by Angola (tied for 16th) and Concordia at 18th.

Homestead will open the season ranked eighth in Class 4A, followed by Carroll in 18th and South Side and Snider, who are tied for 19th.

Blackhawk Christian opens the season ranked No. 13 in Class A.

The full polls are listed below:

ICGSA Basketball Preseason Poll

CLASS 4A

1. Crown Point (0-0)

2. Noblesville (0-0)

3. North Central (Indianapolis) (0-0)

4. Bedford North Lawrence (0-0)

5. Franklin (0-0)

6. Penn (0-0)

7. Carmel (0-0)

8. Homestead (0-0)

9. Westfield (0-0)

10. Zionsville (0-0)

11. Columbus East (0-0)

12. Center Grove (0-0)

13. Brownsburg (0-0)

13. East Central (0-0)

13. Lawrence North (0-0)

16. Fishers (0-0)

17. Hamilton Southeastern (0-0)

18. Carroll (Fort Wayne) (0-0)

19. Ben Davis (0-0)

19. Martinsville (0-0)

19. South Side (0-0)

19. Snider (0-0)

CLASS 3A

PRESEASON

1. South Bend Washington (0-0)

2. Silver Creek (0-0)

T3. Mishawaka Marian (0-0)

T3. Washington (0-0)

5. Norwell (0-0)

T6. Salem (0-0)

T6. Evansville Memorial (0-0)

8. Garrett (0-0)

9. Benton Central (0-0)

10. Jay County (0-0)

11. Hamilton Heights (0-0)

T12. Rushville (0-0)

T12. Tri-West (0-0)

T14. Charlestown (0-0)

T14. West Lafayette (0-0)

T16. Greensburg (0-0)

T16. Angola (0-0)

18. Concordia (0-0)

CLASS 2A

PRESEASON

1. Tipton (0-0)

2. Triton Central (0-0)

3. Andrean (0-0)

4. University (0-0)

5. Linton-Stockton (0-0)

6. Northeastern (0-0)

7. Forest Park (0-0)

8. Frankton (0-0)

9. Carroll (Flora) (0-0)

10. Clinton Prairie (0-0)

11. Eastern (Pekin) (0-0)

T12. Winchester (0-0)

T12. Paoli (0-0)

14. Pioneer (0-0)

15. North Knox (0-0)

T16. North Judson (0-0)

T16. South Ripley (0-0)

18. Shenandoah (0-0)

19. Evansville Mater Dei (0-0)

T20. Alexandria (0-0)

T20. South Knox (0-0)

T20. Mitchell (0-0)

T23. Rochester (0-0)

T23. Cascade (0-0)

CLASS 1A

PRESEASON

1. Tecumseh (0-0)

2. Lanesville (0-0)

3. Trinity Lutheran (0-0)

4. Jac-Cen-Del (0-0)

5. Blue River (0-0)

6. Waldron (0-0)

T7. Vincennes Rivet (0-0)

T7. Kouts (0-0)

9. Greenwood Christian (0-0)

10. Bethesda Christian (0-0)

T11. Lafayette Central Catholic (0-0)

T11. Morgan Twp. (0-0)

T13. Blackhawk (0-0)

T13. Northfield (0-0)

15. Northeast Dubois (0-0)

16. Southwestern (Shelbyville) (0-0)

T17. Orleans (0-0)

T17. Bethany Christian (0-0)

19. Union City (0-0)