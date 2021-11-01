West Noble leads All-NECC boys soccer team

West Noble, the boys NECC soccer regular-season and tournament champion and a Class 2A regional runner-up, had six players recognized in the 2021 All-NECC soccer team, which was released Monday: Brian Diaz, Diego Flores, Eric Galarza, Alex Liera, Julio Macias and Henry Torres.

The Westview boys, who won the Class A title on Friday, had five boys named to the all-conference team.

Garrett had three players named to the team: Jasen Bailey, Braydon Kennedy and Chase Leech. Central Noble's Cameron Elias and Ryan Schroeder and Angola's AJ Hershel were also named to the team.

The girls all-conference list includes Maddie Dailey, Frances Krebs and Chae Hutchins of Angola and Meghan Kiebel and Naomi Leffers of Central Noble. Garrett is represented by Lexi Gordon and West Noble by Neyda Macias and Sherlyn Torres.

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

2021 Boys All-NECC Soccer Team

Angola Hornets: AJ Hershel; Honorable Mention: Rocco Berquist, Weston Gray

Central Noble Cougars: Cameron Elias, Ryan Schroeder; Honorable Mention: Aidan Dreibelbis, Jeremiah Hopf, Marcos Urcola

Garrett Railroaders" Jasen Bailey, Braydon Kennedy, Chase Leech

Lakeland Lakers (Honorable Mention): Arnau Quintanilla Labios, Mauel Magellanes

Prairie Heights Panthers" Isaac Burns; Honorable Mention: Sam Zolman

West Noble Chargers: Brian Diaz, Diego Flores, Eric Galarza, Alexi Liera, Julio Macias, Henry Torres

Westview Warriors: Carson Brown, Gramm Egli, Teague Misner, Saleh Omar, Jadon Yoder

2021 Girls All-NECC Soccer TEam

Angola Hornets: Maddie Daily, Frances Krebs, Chae Hutchins

Central Noble Cougars: Meghan Kiebel, Naomi Leffers; Honorable Mention: Avery Deter, Kieandra DeWitt, Colen Truelove

Garrett Railroaders: Lexi Gordon; Honorable Mention: Hailey Lantz

Lakeland Lakers: Brooklyn Olinger, Alivia Rasler; Honorable Mention: Bree Vander Mullen, Emma Shiffli

West Noble Chargers: Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres; Honorable Mention: JaLynn Baker

Westview Warriors: Karly Miller, Brianna Munoz, Paiger Reigsecker, Elaine Troyer, Kelsie Ward; Honorable Mention: Andrea Miller, Paige Schwartz, Stacy Stutzman