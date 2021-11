2021 All-NECC football teams released

Eastside dominated football all-conference honors, with 12 players from the 11-0 team named to the NECC Small-School team.

Blazers quarterback Laban Davis, tight end Gavin Wallace, receiver Carson Jacobs, offensive linemen Isaiah Fuentes, Matt Jacobs and Dane Seberts, kicker Binyam Biddle, defensive linemen Bobby Davis, Brady Laub and Dax Holman and defensive backs Johnny Eck and Dylan Bredemeyer were all named to the first team.

Churubusco was represented by running back Nick Nondorf, offensive lineman Kaleb Oliver, defensive lineman Hunter Bianski, linebacker Cullen Blake, punter Riley Buroff and defensive player at-large Kameron Rinker, and Central Noble was represented by running back Will Hoover, receiver Preston Diffendarfer, offensive lineman Isaac Clay, defensive lineman Ashton Dunlap and defensive back Logan Hawk.

Fremont's Logan Brace was selected as an at-large offensive player.

Garrett landed seven players on the NECC Big School list: receiver Trey Richards, offensive lineman Jaxson Nodine, defensive lineman Jack O'Connor, linebacker Carson Harter, linebacker Mark William, punter Aaden Lytle and Mathew William as a defensive player at-large.

West Noble is represented by running back Zack Beers, offensive lineman Lucas Baker, kicker Julio Macias, linebacker Braxton Pruitt and defensive back Kolby Knox. Angola had two all-conference players, Finley Hasselman as an offensive player at-large and defensive lineman Brandon Villafuerte.

The full NECC big and small school all-conference teams are listed below:

2021 NECC Big Division All-Conference Teams

OFFENSE

QB (1) Carter Kitson - Fairfield First Team

RB (2) Zack Beers - West Noble First Team

John Estep - Fairfield First Team

Kham Malaivanh - Lakeland HM

WR/TE (3) Braedon Helms - Fairfield First Team

Trey Richards - Garrett First Team

Mark Burlew - Lakeland First Team

Jalen Gonzalez - West Noble HM

Christian Hess - Garrett HM

OL (5) Dayton Lockwood - Fairfield First Team

Grant Thacker - Fairfield First Team

Jensen Miller - Lakeland First Team

Lucas Baker - West Noble First Team

Jaxson Nodine - Garrett First Team

Erik Reynolds - Garrett HM

K (1) Julio Macias - West Noble First Team

AT-LARGE Finley Hasselman - Angola First Team

Robert Koskie - Garrett HM

DEFENSE

DL (4) Brandon Villafuerte - Angola First Team

Jason Massaro - Fairfield First Team

Jack O'Connor - Garrett First Team

Quinlinn Raber - Lakeland First Team

Keegan Clark - West Noble HM

LB (4) Brock Berkey - Fairfield First Team

Carson Harter - Garrett First Team

Mark William - Garrett First Team

Carlos Espino - Lakeland First Team

Braxton Pruitt - West Noble First Team

DB (3) Cohen Custer - Fairfield First Team

Owen Troyer - Lakeland First Team

Kolby Knox - West Noble First Team

Ethan Miller - Angola HM

Lukas Swager - Garrett HM

P (1) Aaden Lytle - Garrett First Team

Michael Slabaugh - Fairfield HM

At-Large (1) Mathew William - Garrett First Team

2021 All-NECC Small School

Offense

Quarterback - Laban Davison, Eastside

Running Back - Will Hoover, Central Noble; Nick Nondorf, Churubusco. Honorable mention - Jaden Daniels, Prairie Heights

Wide Receiver/Tight End - Gavin Wallace, Eastside; Carson Jacobs, Eastside; Preston Diffendarfer, Central Noble. Honorable mention - Wyatt Claxton, Fremont; Brogan Blue, Fremont

Offensive Line - Kaleb Oliver, Churubusco; Isaac Clay, Central Noble; Isaiah Fuentes, Eastside; Matt Jacobs, Eastside; Dane Sebert, Eastside. Honorable mention - Terran Wills, Fremont; Bailey Robison, Prairie Heights

Kicker - Binyam Biddle, Eastside

At-Large Offense - Logan Brace, Fremont. Honorable mention - Tyler Shisler, Central Noble

Defense

Defensive Line - Hunter Bianski, Churubusco; Bobby Davis, Eastside; Brady Laub, Eastside; Hunter Allen, Prairie Heights. Honorable mention - Lane Norris, Central Noble; Trevor Fiechter, Eastside; Jacob Wagner, Fremont

Linebacker - Cullen Blake, Churubusco; Dax Holman, Eastside; Ashton Dunlap, Central Noble; Cam Hall, Prairie Heights. Honorable mention: Weston Rinker, Churubusco, Kyler Bibee, Eastside, Dakotia Reed, Eastside.

Defensive Back - Johnny Eck, Eastside; Dylan Bredemeyer, Eastside; Logan Hawk, Central Noble. Honorable mention - Sam Levitz, Prairie Heights

Punter - Riley Buroff, Churubusco

At-Large Defense - Kameron Rinker, Churubusco