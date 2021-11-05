The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, November 05, 2021 6:10 pm

    Huntington North's Wiley commits to Colorado

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Huntington North senior Addy Wiley, the fastest mile-runner in Indiana girls track history, announced Friday that she has verbally committed to run cross country and track for Colorado. 

    In 2019, Wiley shocked the field by winning the 1,600-meter championship at the state finals as a freshman in 4:46.93. The pandemic canceled her sophomore track season, but this spring as a junior she won the state championship in the 800 in 2:08.62 and defended her 1,600 title in 4:45.27.

    In June, she won the Running Lane Championships mile in 4:38.14 in Madison, Alabama, breaking the state girls record. 

    Wiley also holds several indoor records and finished seventh at last week's cross country state finals in Terre Haute.

