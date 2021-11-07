The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 07, 2021

    Homestead girls climb two spots in IBCA poll

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead (1-0) climbed two spots to No. 6 in the Week 1 IBCA girls basketball poll, a day after beating Carmel 75-43. Carmel, which opened the season ranked No. 6, fell into a tie for 11th. 

    Carroll (0-1) fell six spots to No. 19 after losing the season opener to Columbia City 59-49.

    Crown Point (1-0) remains the state's top-ranked team.

    Local teams receiving votes include Angola (0-0), Columbia City (1-0), Northrop (1-0), Snider (0-0), South Side (0-0), Garrett (1-0) and Warsaw (1-0).

    The full poll is listed below:

     

    IBCA girls basketball poll -- Week 1 (Nov. 7, 2021)

    Rank School Points Record FPV

    1 Crown Point 399 1-0 19

    2 South Bend Washington 350 2-0 1

    3 Noblesville 342 1-0

    4 North Central (Indianapolis) 318 2-0

    5 Bedford North Lawrence 292 1-0

    6 Homestead 290 1-0

    7 Penn 272 2-0

    8 Franklin Community 252 2-0

    9 Zionsville 234 2-0

    10 Fishers 197 2-0

    11T East Central 159 1-0

    11T Carmel 159 0-1

    13 Hamilton Southeastern 158 3-0

    14 Mishawaka Marian 140 2-0

    15 Westfield 139 1-1

    16 Silver Creek 134 1-0

    17 Salem 73 1-0

    18 Lawrence North 46 1-1

    19 Carroll 44 0-1

    20 Columbus East 23 1-0

    Other schools receiving votes (record):

    Angola (0-0), Ben Davis (0-2), Brownsburg (1-2), Castle (0-1), Charlestown (1-1), Columbia City (1-0), Eastern Hancock (3-0), Evansville Memorial (0-0), Northrop (1-0), Snider (0-0), South Side (0-0), Garrett (1-0), Hamilton Heights (1-0), Jac-Cen-Del (1-0), Jennings County (3-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (0-0), Linton-Stockton (1-0), Mooresville (1-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (2-1), New Palestine (1-0), North Daviess (1-0), Northridge (1-0), Northwestern (1-1), Pioneer (1-0), South Central-Union Mills (1-0), Tecumseh (1-0), Tipton (0-0), Triton Central (1-0), Tri-West (1-0), University (2-0), Vincennes Rivet (1-0), Waldron (2-0), Warsaw (1-0), Washington (0-1).

    Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 6, 2021.

