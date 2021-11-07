The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 10:10 pm

    Homestead soccer coach named Coach of the Year

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead girls soccer coach Rick Link is one of two coaches recognized as the 2021 Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

    Link's Spartans won the Class 3A state title last weekend with a 2-1 win over Carmel to claim the school's first soccer state title for boys or girls. Homestead finished the season with a perfect 22-0 record and outscored opponents 103-11. 

    Noblesville boys coach Ken Dollaske, who led his Millers to a Class 3A boys title, is the other honoree. 

