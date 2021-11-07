Panning, Knoblauch, Wiley named to XC All-State team

Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning, Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch and Huntington North senior Addison Wiley have all been named to the 2021 ICGSA Cross Country All-State First Team.

Lexi Panning won the SAC Championship meet at Northrop in 19:16.20 and was 21st at the state meet at Terre Haute in 19:15.7.

Knoblauch was the top local finisher at the state meet, coming in fifth in 18:18, and was the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional champ before taking second at the New Haven semistate.

Wiley won the Marion Sectional and Marion Regional champ, claimed third at the New Haven Semistate and the took seventh overall at the state meet in 18:40.2.

The full all-state team is listed below:

2021 ICGSA Cross Country All State Teams

First Team

(Athlete, Grade, School)

Myers, Lily; JR; Bloomington South

Martin, Kendall; SR; Brebeuf Jesuit

Gradolf, Hadley; JR; Brown County

Romaniuk, Alivia; SR; Carmel

Klavon, Jamie; SR; Carmel

Klopstad, Jasmine; JR; Carmel

Ranta, Bailey; SR; Chesterton

Baker, Lily; JR; Columbus North

Kiesler, Julia; JR; Columbus North

Southerland, Nicki; SO; Delta

Stewart, Kaitlyn; SO; Floyd Central

Hall, Ellie; SR; Forest Park

Panning, Alexa; SO; Concordia

Knoblauch, Addison; SO; Homestead

Wiley, Addison; SR; Huntington North

Cridge, Lily; JR; Bishop Chatard

Sobecki, Brenna; JR; LaPorte

James, Karina; SR; Lowell

Zelasko, Lillian; JR; New Prairie

Grant, Gnister; SO; Northview

Kennedy, Sophia: JR; Park Tudor

Farley, Gretchen; JR; Park Tudor

Smith, Julie; SR; Penn

Hargrave, Veronica; JR; Plainfield

Politza, Kaylie; SR; Valparaiso

Honorable Mention

Hegedus, Jessica; SO; Avon

Leicht, Makenna; SR; Cass

Newell, Brianna; JR; Columbus North

Powers, Maggie; SO; Hamilton Southeastern

Rocchio, Maddie; SO; North Central

Meade, Heidi; JR; Princeton Community

Meade, Haley; JR; Princeton Community

Knoper, Audrey; SR; Western Boone

Smith, Elizabeth; SO; Westfield

Pensyl, Hannah; SR; Westfield