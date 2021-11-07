The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 11:50 pm

    Panning, Knoblauch, Wiley named to XC All-State team

    VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette

    Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning, Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch and Huntington North senior Addison Wiley have all been named to the 2021 ICGSA Cross Country All-State First Team.

    Lexi Panning won the SAC Championship meet at Northrop in 19:16.20 and was 21st at the state meet at Terre Haute in 19:15.7.

    Knoblauch was the top local finisher at the state meet, coming in fifth in 18:18, and was the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional champ before taking second at the New Haven semistate.

    Wiley won the Marion Sectional and Marion Regional champ, claimed third at the New Haven Semistate and the took seventh overall at the state meet in 18:40.2.

    The full all-state team is listed below:

    2021 ICGSA Cross Country All State Teams

    First Team

    (Athlete, Grade, School)

    Myers, Lily; JR; Bloomington South

    Martin, Kendall; SR; Brebeuf Jesuit

    Gradolf, Hadley; JR; Brown County

    Romaniuk, Alivia; SR; Carmel

    Klavon, Jamie; SR; Carmel

    Klopstad, Jasmine; JR; Carmel

    Ranta, Bailey; SR; Chesterton

    Baker, Lily; JR; Columbus North

    Kiesler, Julia; JR; Columbus North

    Southerland, Nicki; SO; Delta

    Stewart, Kaitlyn; SO; Floyd Central

    Hall, Ellie; SR; Forest Park

    Panning, Alexa; SO; Concordia

    Knoblauch, Addison; SO; Homestead

    Wiley, Addison; SR; Huntington North

    Cridge, Lily; JR; Bishop Chatard

    Sobecki, Brenna; JR; LaPorte

    James, Karina; SR; Lowell

    Zelasko, Lillian; JR; New Prairie

    Grant, Gnister; SO; Northview

    Kennedy, Sophia: JR; Park Tudor

    Farley, Gretchen; JR; Park Tudor

    Smith, Julie; SR; Penn

    Hargrave, Veronica; JR; Plainfield

    Politza, Kaylie; SR; Valparaiso

     

    Honorable Mention

    Hegedus, Jessica; SO; Avon

    Leicht, Makenna; SR; Cass

    Newell, Brianna; JR; Columbus North

    Powers, Maggie; SO; Hamilton Southeastern

    Rocchio, Maddie; SO; North Central 

    Meade, Heidi; JR; Princeton Community

    Meade, Haley; JR; Princeton Community

    Knoper, Audrey; SR; Western Boone

    Smith, Elizabeth; SO; Westfield

    Pensyl, Hannah; SR; Westfield

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  