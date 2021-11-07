Sunday, November 07, 2021 11:50 pm
Panning, Knoblauch, Wiley named to XC All-State team
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
Concordia sophomore Alexa Panning, Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch and Huntington North senior Addison Wiley have all been named to the 2021 ICGSA Cross Country All-State First Team.
Lexi Panning won the SAC Championship meet at Northrop in 19:16.20 and was 21st at the state meet at Terre Haute in 19:15.7.
Knoblauch was the top local finisher at the state meet, coming in fifth in 18:18, and was the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional champ before taking second at the New Haven semistate.
Wiley won the Marion Sectional and Marion Regional champ, claimed third at the New Haven Semistate and the took seventh overall at the state meet in 18:40.2.
The full all-state team is listed below:
2021 ICGSA Cross Country All State Teams
First Team
(Athlete, Grade, School)
Myers, Lily; JR; Bloomington South
Martin, Kendall; SR; Brebeuf Jesuit
Gradolf, Hadley; JR; Brown County
Romaniuk, Alivia; SR; Carmel
Klavon, Jamie; SR; Carmel
Klopstad, Jasmine; JR; Carmel
Ranta, Bailey; SR; Chesterton
Baker, Lily; JR; Columbus North
Kiesler, Julia; JR; Columbus North
Southerland, Nicki; SO; Delta
Stewart, Kaitlyn; SO; Floyd Central
Hall, Ellie; SR; Forest Park
Panning, Alexa; SO; Concordia
Knoblauch, Addison; SO; Homestead
Wiley, Addison; SR; Huntington North
Cridge, Lily; JR; Bishop Chatard
Sobecki, Brenna; JR; LaPorte
James, Karina; SR; Lowell
Zelasko, Lillian; JR; New Prairie
Grant, Gnister; SO; Northview
Kennedy, Sophia: JR; Park Tudor
Farley, Gretchen; JR; Park Tudor
Smith, Julie; SR; Penn
Hargrave, Veronica; JR; Plainfield
Politza, Kaylie; SR; Valparaiso
Honorable Mention
Hegedus, Jessica; SO; Avon
Leicht, Makenna; SR; Cass
Newell, Brianna; JR; Columbus North
Powers, Maggie; SO; Hamilton Southeastern
Rocchio, Maddie; SO; North Central
Meade, Heidi; JR; Princeton Community
Meade, Haley; JR; Princeton Community
Knoper, Audrey; SR; Western Boone
Smith, Elizabeth; SO; Westfield
Pensyl, Hannah; SR; Westfield
