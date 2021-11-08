Monday, November 08, 2021 4:10 am
Angola leads All-NECC Volleyball
The Journal Gazette
Angola leads the All-NECC Volleyball team with five all-conference selection and two honorable mentions.
The Hornets, who went 25-8 overall and 10-0 in the NECC, are represented on the all-conference list by Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Morgan Gaerte, Ava Harris and Brea Harris. Lindsey Call and Heidi Faramelli were honorable mentions.
Churubusco and Garrett each had two all-conference players: Hannah and Ella Boersema were named from the Eagles and Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski from the Railroaders.
Jada Rhonehouse of Fremont and Dana Ritchie of West Noble were also named all-conference.
The full All-NECC teams are listed below:
Volleyball All-Conference
Angola
Mya Ball - All Conference
Paige Franz - All Conference
Morgan Gaerte - All Conference
Ava Harris - All Conference
Brea Harris - All Conference
Lindsey Call - Honorable Mention
Heidi Faramelli - Honorable Mention
Churubusco
Hannah Boersema - All Conference
Ella Boersema - All Conference
Eastside
Skye Kessler - Honorable Mention
Eleanor Neumann - Honorable Mention
Fairfield
Brea Garber - All Conference
Morgan Gawthrop - All Conference
Sydney Stutsman - All Conference
Fremont
Jada Rhonehouse - All Conference
Garrett High School
Taylor Gerke - All Conference
Morgan Ostrowski - All Conference
Kyana Martinez - Honorable Mention
Lakeland
Peyton Hartsough - Honorable Mention
Faith Riehl - Honorable Mention
Prairie Heights
Kalli Aaron - All Conference
Hunter Kleeberg - All Conference
Chloe Riehl - All Conference
Syanne Duncan - Honorable Mention
West Noble
Dana Ritchie - All Conference
Carolina Flores - Honorable Mention
Westview
Alexys Antal - All Conference
Kylie Yoder - Honorable Mention
