    Monday, November 08, 2021 4:10 am

    Angola leads All-NECC Volleyball

    The Journal Gazette

    Angola leads the All-NECC Volleyball team with five all-conference selection and two honorable mentions. 

    The Hornets, who went 25-8 overall and 10-0 in the NECC, are represented on the all-conference list by Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Morgan Gaerte, Ava Harris and Brea Harris. Lindsey Call and Heidi Faramelli were honorable mentions. 

    Churubusco and Garrett each had two all-conference players: Hannah and Ella Boersema were named from the Eagles and Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski from the Railroaders. 

    Jada Rhonehouse of Fremont and Dana Ritchie of West Noble were also named all-conference. 

    The full All-NECC teams are listed below:

    Volleyball All-Conference

    Angola

    Mya Ball - All Conference

    Paige Franz - All Conference

    Morgan Gaerte - All Conference

    Ava Harris - All Conference

    Brea Harris - All Conference

    Lindsey Call - Honorable Mention

    Heidi Faramelli - Honorable Mention

    Churubusco

    Hannah Boersema - All Conference

    Ella Boersema - All Conference

    Eastside

    Skye Kessler - Honorable Mention

    Eleanor Neumann - Honorable Mention

    Fairfield

    Brea Garber - All Conference

    Morgan Gawthrop - All Conference

    Sydney Stutsman - All Conference

    Fremont

    Jada Rhonehouse - All Conference

    Garrett High School

    Taylor Gerke - All Conference

    Morgan Ostrowski - All Conference

    Kyana Martinez - Honorable Mention

    Lakeland

    Peyton Hartsough - Honorable Mention

    Faith Riehl - Honorable Mention

    Prairie Heights

    Kalli Aaron - All Conference

    Hunter Kleeberg - All Conference

    Chloe Riehl - All Conference

    Syanne Duncan - Honorable Mention

    West Noble

    Dana Ritchie - All Conference

    Carolina Flores - Honorable Mention

    Westview

    Alexys Antal - All Conference

    Kylie Yoder - Honorable Mention

     

