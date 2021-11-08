Angola leads All-NECC Volleyball

Angola leads the All-NECC Volleyball team with five all-conference selection and two honorable mentions.

The Hornets, who went 25-8 overall and 10-0 in the NECC, are represented on the all-conference list by Mya Ball, Paige Franz, Morgan Gaerte, Ava Harris and Brea Harris. Lindsey Call and Heidi Faramelli were honorable mentions.

Churubusco and Garrett each had two all-conference players: Hannah and Ella Boersema were named from the Eagles and Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski from the Railroaders.

Jada Rhonehouse of Fremont and Dana Ritchie of West Noble were also named all-conference.

The full All-NECC teams are listed below:

Volleyball All-Conference

Angola

Mya Ball - All Conference

Paige Franz - All Conference

Morgan Gaerte - All Conference

Ava Harris - All Conference

Brea Harris - All Conference

Lindsey Call - Honorable Mention

Heidi Faramelli - Honorable Mention

Churubusco

Hannah Boersema - All Conference

Ella Boersema - All Conference

Eastside

Skye Kessler - Honorable Mention

Eleanor Neumann - Honorable Mention

Fairfield

Brea Garber - All Conference

Morgan Gawthrop - All Conference

Sydney Stutsman - All Conference

Fremont

Jada Rhonehouse - All Conference

Garrett High School

Taylor Gerke - All Conference

Morgan Ostrowski - All Conference

Kyana Martinez - Honorable Mention

Lakeland

Peyton Hartsough - Honorable Mention

Faith Riehl - Honorable Mention

Prairie Heights

Kalli Aaron - All Conference

Hunter Kleeberg - All Conference

Chloe Riehl - All Conference

Syanne Duncan - Honorable Mention

West Noble

Dana Ritchie - All Conference

Carolina Flores - Honorable Mention

Westview

Alexys Antal - All Conference

Kylie Yoder - Honorable Mention