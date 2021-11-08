Carroll's Matney named to volleyball all-region team

Carroll senior setter Kaley Matney is one of 20 players from the state of Indiana who have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region 5 team, which also includes players from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Matney, who is committed to Cedarville, had 536 assists in her senior season (5.4 per set) and just 18 ball handling errors in 1,061 attempts. She also had 196 kills (2.0 per set).