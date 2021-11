Four runners named to Indiana All Star XC Teams

Four local runners have been named to Indiana All Star Cross Country Team rosters and are set to compete at the Midwest Cross Country Meet in Kettering, Ohio, on Nov. 20. Huntington North's Addison Wiley will compete on the girls side after finishing seventh overall at the state finals, and Angola's Izaiah Steury, the 2020 state champion and 2021 state runner-up, will run for the boys, along with Columbia City's Austin Hall (14th at the state meet) and Carroll's Robert Lohman (20th at the state finals.)

Twelve runners were named to both the Indiana boys and girls rosters, and they will race against runners from Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The full Indiana rosters are listed below:

2021 GIRLS INDIANA ALL STAR CROSS COUNTRY TEAM ROSTER

KARINA JAMES - LOWELL

ADDISON WILEY - HUNTINGTON NORTH

ALIVIA ROMANIUK - CARMEL

BAILEY RANTA - CHESTERTON

JAMIE KLAVON - CARMEL

JULIE SMITH - PENN

ELLIE HALL - FOREST PARK

MAKENNA LEICHT - LEWIS CASS

AUDREY KNOPER - WESTERN BOONE

HANNAH PENSYL - WESTFIELD

KATHERINE RUMSEY - COLUMBUS NORTH

BELLA HODGES - CENTER GROVE

COACHING STAFF - PAIGE BRUNNER (OAK HILL) - JAMES GROUNDS (NORTHVIEW) - DENISE RUSH (LEWIS CASS)

2021 BOYS INDIANA ALL STAR CROSS COUNTRY TEAM ROSTER

IZAIAH STEURY - ANGOLA

ABRAM ECKMAN - JASPER

COLE RAYMOND - LAPORTE

JACK MOORE - NORTHRIDGE

SPENSER WOLF - FOREST PARK

KAI CONNOR - WESTFIELD

NOLAN SATTERFIELD - HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

DREW HOGAN - GOSHEN

AUSTIN HALL - COLUMBIA CITY

TREVOR MONROE - CASTLE

COLE JOHNSTON - GOSHEN

ROBERT LOHMAN - FORT WAYNE CARROLL

COACHING STAFF - PAIGE BRUNNER (OAK HILL) - JAMES GROUNDS (NORTHVIEW) - DENISE RUSH (LEWIS CASS)