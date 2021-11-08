Homestead's White named Indiana Miss Soccer

Homestead senior forward Amelia White was named Miss Soccer at the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State banquet Sunday.

White led the Class 3A state champion Spartans with 25 goals and 23 assists in 20 games this season, including one in Homestead's 2-1 victory over Carmel in the state final. White has been committed to Penn State since March 2019.

Palmer Ault of Noblesville, who also won a state title with his team, earned Player of the Year honors on the boys side.