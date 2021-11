Local players named to ICGSA Academic All-State Soccer Team

Sixteen local athletes have been named ICGSA Soccer First Team Academic All-State based on their performance on the field and in the classroom this year.

Carroll and Homestead each had four honorees: Madelyn Welker, Ella Theard, Karissa Szyndrowski and Rhya Holiday for the Chargers, and Sara Poiry, Allison Farrell, Ryann Parrish and Madison Roush for the Spartans.

Northrop had three selections: Taylor Foote, Elizabeth Farling and Kayden Tassler.

Bishop Luers and Wawasee each had two honorees: Melisa Mendez and Lydia Girardot for the Knights, and Nicole Beer and McKenzie Long for the Warriors.

Bellmont's Jara Hockemeyer was also named to the all-state team.

The full first team is listed below:

2021-2022 ICGSA Soccer

First Team Academic All-State

Austin: Erin Lee

Bellmont: Jara Hockemeyer

Benton Central: Tressa Senesac

Bishop Chatard: Kylie Nagel, Grace Adams, Mary Mastrian

Boonville: Katelyn Day

Brebeuf: Caroline Burns, Tori Fredland, Emma Hamilton, Erin Terry

Carroll: Madelyn Welker, Ella Theard, Karissa Szyndrowski, Rhya Holiday

Columbus East: Gabriella Schuetz, Grace Wiltsey, Kathleen Soedel

Delta: Trinity Wine, Addie Chester, Gara Childers, Mallory Schwer

Evansville Mater Dei: Alexa Kassenbrock, Natalie Brumley

Evansville Memorial: Averi Beth Anslinger, Jenna Bersch, Lauren Folz, Andi Jean Flittner, Penelope Perkins, Jacqueline Brasseale

Bishop Luers: Melisa Mendez, Lydia Girardot

Northrop: Taylor Foote, Elizabeth Farling, Kayden Tassler

Harrison: Ashlyn Hoover, Morgan DesEnfants, Morgan Bart

Homestead: Sara Poiry, Allison Farrell, Ryann Parrish, Madison Roush

Knightstown: Saige Chandler

Lebanon: Chloe Beltran, Irene Ransom

Maconaquah: Molly Nord, Anne Isenburg

Madison: Hailey Jenkins, Taylor Lynch

Mishawaka Marian: Grace Weaver, Margaret Kearns, Victoria Tellez, Madelyn Cerney, Mary Rice, Carolyn Rivero, Ainsley Butler

North Central: Claudia Harvey, Ava Arora, Macy Miller, Sophia Grueninger, Mia Behringer, Stella Shannon, Grace Hundley, Aleka Zinn

Oak Hill: Isabelle Johnson, Grace Marsh

Rising Sun: Josie Bell, Madelyn Bovard

Southmont: Justine Troutman, Isabelle Miller, Jordan Stanley, Hanna Nichols

Vincennes Rivet: Emma Spurgeon

Wawasee: Nicole Beer, McKenzie Long

Zionsville: Adelyn Hughes, Lily Robinson