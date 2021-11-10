Three local soccer players named first team All State

Canterbury boys goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi, ISCA Girls Player of the Year Amelia White and her sister and teammate Sophia White of Homestead have all been named Indiana Soccer Coaches Association 1st Team All State.

Jarick Aguilar of Northrop, Garrett Klefeker of Columbia City and Elijah Macke of Concordia were named to the boys soccer second team, while Sydney Couch of Homestead and Corissa Koontz of Warsaw were named to the girls second team.

Henry Torres of West Noble and Donovan Doolittle of Canterbury were named to the boys third team and Emma Tkacz of Leo was named to the girls third team.

The boys honorable mention includes Lucas Ciocca and Dominic Cruz of Bishop Dwenger, Kolton Foster of Huntington North, and the girls honorable mention list includes Hope Lewis of DeKalb, Samantha Christle of Leo, Carly Gilbert of Bellmont, Grace Morris of Bishop Dwenger, Karissa Szyndrowski of Carroll and Courtney Tobin of Columbia City.

The full All State teams are listed below:

2021 ISCA All State Awards - Boys

Coach of the Year

Ken Dollaske Noblesville

Player of the Year

Palmer Ault Noblesville

1st Team All State

Noah Reinhart Fishers

Jose Escalante Speedway

Palmer Ault Noblesville

Declan Wheeler Westfield

Spencer Holland Noblesville

Kameryn Clous Zionsville

Keiji Nakamae Fishers

Kyle Alb Crown Point

Ryan O'Dell Chesterton

Brady Horn Noblesville

Gianluca Scalzo Munster

Gabe Staggs Heritage Hills

Jackson Mitchell Castle

Micah Wieland Northridge

Christopher Quisenberry Columbus East

Saed Anabtawi Canterbury

Andrew Caito Carmel

Tyler March Fishers

2nd Team All State

Gabe Ingle Noblesville

Luke Kegerreis Roncalli

Aerik Tannis Highland

JD Kerber Forest Park

Jarick Aguilar Northrop

Evan Hudak Evansville Memorial

German Mendivil Elkhart

Garrett Klefeker Columbia City

Jaxson Hundt Mishawaka Marian

Elijah Macke Concordia Lutheran

EJ Dreher Valparaiso

Stefan Bahamonde Lawrence Central

Joseph Roden East Central

Evan Dawdy Hamilton Southeastern

Jorge Cuaya Lawrence North

Connor Dora Carmel

Gus Dickman New Albany

Joel "Alex" Russell Cathedral

3rd Team All State

George Pappas Zionsville

Dalton Blankenbaker Penn

Bryan Guerrero Elkhart

Donovan Doolittle Canterbury

Trey Place South Bend St. Joseph

AJ Jacklin Zionsville

Miles Reshetar Castle

Philip Kegbeh Perry Meridian

Stefan Boes Brebeuf

Austin Pacheco West Lafayette

Josh Wesseling Cathedral

Charlie Stump Fishers

Billy Hoke Providence

Drew Cochran Noblesville

Jim McMurray Evansville North

Connor McKenna South Bend Adams

Henry Torres West Noble

Brayden Doll Noblesville

Honorable Mention

Diego Campos Northridge

Cesar Morales Pike

Alex Alvarado Bremen

Rainey Biggerstaff Avon

Quentin Enyeart Lake Central

Zach Martin Cardinal Ritter

Jacob Perkins Chesterton

Baenan Mckeown Carmel

Jack Isroff Valparaiso

Noah Vachon Franklin Central

Liam Grimes Chesterton

John Halvorsen Greenfield-Central

Joel Gomez Kankakee Valley

Kevin Midence Middene Pike

Ben Puch Lake Central

Joe Sloan Plainfield

Luke Benner McCutcheon

Colin Nugent Castle

Lucas Ciocca Bishop Dwenger

Quincy Rainey New Albany

Dominic Cruz Bishop Dwenger

Sandro Smith Bloomington North

Peter Dubie Park Tudor

Tyler Boyd Washington Community

Kolton Foster Huntington North

Sebastian Brena-Ochoa Bloomington South

Abel Leon Logansport

Anthony Johnson Columbus North

Aden Lovelace Yorktown

Griffin Atkison Franklin Community

Jackson Scheumann

Harrison Jose Lara Heritage Hills

2021 ISCA All State Awards - Girls

Coach of the Year

Rick Link Homestead

Player of the Year

Amelia White Homestead

1st Team All State

Peyton Hull Saint Joseph

Naomi Splittorff FJ Reitz

Josie Taylor Noblesville

Colina Miroff Park Tudor

Ella Frick Saint Joseph

Sophia Jaime Valparaiso

Amelia White Homestead

Addie Chester Delta

Ava Bramblett Noblesville

Sophia White Homestead

Olivia Smith Hamilton Southeastern

Kennedy Neighbors Evansville Memorial

Emily Roper Carmel

Makenna Maloy Noblesville

Abbey Iler Zionsville

Kailyn Smith Valparaiso

Jenna Lang Columbus North

Aleyna Quinn Castle

2nd Team All State

Carley Balas Chesterton

Zoey Wells Crown Point

Makenna Nickens Hamilton Southeastern

Aubrey Robertson Fishers

Ella Scott Saint Joseph

Sydney Couch Homestead

Ella Wolf Hamilton Southeastern

Nitya Chenanda Columbus North

Kylie Conrad Brownsburg

Katie Koger Guerin Catholic

Tamara Smith Carmel

Ellie Hague Penn

Samantha King North Central

Corissa Koontz Warsaw

Ella Hamner Evansville Memorial

Taylor Johnson FJ Reitz

Grace Bamber Chesterton

Melea Miller Bloomington South

3rd Team All State

Kate Phillips Cathedral

Mya Hall Bloomington South

Mallory Gilley Columbus North

Lauren Adam Noblesville

Mandy Baker Penn

Norah Dwenger Columbus East

Kaitlyn Kogl Chesterton

Anna Borkowski Adams

Sami Bird Fishers

Tatum Coleman Hamilton Southeastern

Brianna Buels Bishop Chatard

Amiah Sprunger Westfield

Josie Studley Brebeuf Jesuit

Mia Veldman Mishawaka Marian

Karsyn Cherry Lafayette Central Catholic

Emma Tkacz Leo

Este Bonnell Evansville Mater Dei

Emmy Higgins Castle

Honorable Mention

Kylie Reif West Lafayette

Maryn Weiger North Central

Layla Doreski Lake Central

Sydney Miller Plainfield

Bridget Sherman Andrean

Sophie Browndyke East Central

Alayna Wilson Adams

Madison Swingle Mt. Vernon

Hope Lewis DeKalb

Kasidy Schenk North Central

Chryssa Gagianas Crown Point

Camille Clark Plainfield

Lauren Harrington Saint Joseph

Harper Ring Plainfield

Grace Weaver Mishawaka Marian

Abbey Scheil Roncalli

Samantha Christle Leo

Arissa North Bloomington South

Carly Gilbert Bellmont

Kaylee Woosley Evansville North

Grace Morris Bishop Dwenger

Rylie Williams Center Grove

Karissa Szyndrowski Carroll

Hadley Lytton Heritage Hills

Courtney Tobin Columbia City

Dakota Bramer Floyd Central

Alli MacBeth Fishers

Sarah Elder Silver Creek

Jayla Logan Hamilton Heights

Abby Rhoutsong Castle

Caroline Kelley Hamilton Southeastern

Tess Freeman Evansville Mater Dei