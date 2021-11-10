Wednesday, November 10, 2021 11:50 pm
Three local soccer players named first team All State
The Journal Gazette
Canterbury boys goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi, ISCA Girls Player of the Year Amelia White and her sister and teammate Sophia White of Homestead have all been named Indiana Soccer Coaches Association 1st Team All State.
Jarick Aguilar of Northrop, Garrett Klefeker of Columbia City and Elijah Macke of Concordia were named to the boys soccer second team, while Sydney Couch of Homestead and Corissa Koontz of Warsaw were named to the girls second team.
Henry Torres of West Noble and Donovan Doolittle of Canterbury were named to the boys third team and Emma Tkacz of Leo was named to the girls third team.
The boys honorable mention includes Lucas Ciocca and Dominic Cruz of Bishop Dwenger, Kolton Foster of Huntington North, and the girls honorable mention list includes Hope Lewis of DeKalb, Samantha Christle of Leo, Carly Gilbert of Bellmont, Grace Morris of Bishop Dwenger, Karissa Szyndrowski of Carroll and Courtney Tobin of Columbia City.
The full All State teams are listed below:
2021 ISCA All State Awards - Boys
Coach of the Year
Ken Dollaske Noblesville
Player of the Year
Palmer Ault Noblesville
1st Team All State
Noah Reinhart Fishers
Jose Escalante Speedway
Palmer Ault Noblesville
Declan Wheeler Westfield
Spencer Holland Noblesville
Kameryn Clous Zionsville
Keiji Nakamae Fishers
Kyle Alb Crown Point
Ryan O'Dell Chesterton
Brady Horn Noblesville
Gianluca Scalzo Munster
Gabe Staggs Heritage Hills
Jackson Mitchell Castle
Micah Wieland Northridge
Christopher Quisenberry Columbus East
Saed Anabtawi Canterbury
Andrew Caito Carmel
Tyler March Fishers
2nd Team All State
Gabe Ingle Noblesville
Luke Kegerreis Roncalli
Aerik Tannis Highland
JD Kerber Forest Park
Jarick Aguilar Northrop
Evan Hudak Evansville Memorial
German Mendivil Elkhart
Garrett Klefeker Columbia City
Jaxson Hundt Mishawaka Marian
Elijah Macke Concordia Lutheran
EJ Dreher Valparaiso
Stefan Bahamonde Lawrence Central
Joseph Roden East Central
Evan Dawdy Hamilton Southeastern
Jorge Cuaya Lawrence North
Connor Dora Carmel
Gus Dickman New Albany
Joel "Alex" Russell Cathedral
3rd Team All State
George Pappas Zionsville
Dalton Blankenbaker Penn
Bryan Guerrero Elkhart
Donovan Doolittle Canterbury
Trey Place South Bend St. Joseph
AJ Jacklin Zionsville
Miles Reshetar Castle
Philip Kegbeh Perry Meridian
Stefan Boes Brebeuf
Austin Pacheco West Lafayette
Josh Wesseling Cathedral
Charlie Stump Fishers
Billy Hoke Providence
Drew Cochran Noblesville
Jim McMurray Evansville North
Connor McKenna South Bend Adams
Henry Torres West Noble
Brayden Doll Noblesville
Honorable Mention
Diego Campos Northridge
Cesar Morales Pike
Alex Alvarado Bremen
Rainey Biggerstaff Avon
Quentin Enyeart Lake Central
Zach Martin Cardinal Ritter
Jacob Perkins Chesterton
Baenan Mckeown Carmel
Jack Isroff Valparaiso
Noah Vachon Franklin Central
Liam Grimes Chesterton
John Halvorsen Greenfield-Central
Joel Gomez Kankakee Valley
Kevin Midence Middene Pike
Ben Puch Lake Central
Joe Sloan Plainfield
Luke Benner McCutcheon
Colin Nugent Castle
Lucas Ciocca Bishop Dwenger
Quincy Rainey New Albany
Dominic Cruz Bishop Dwenger
Sandro Smith Bloomington North
Peter Dubie Park Tudor
Tyler Boyd Washington Community
Kolton Foster Huntington North
Sebastian Brena-Ochoa Bloomington South
Abel Leon Logansport
Anthony Johnson Columbus North
Aden Lovelace Yorktown
Griffin Atkison Franklin Community
Jackson Scheumann
Harrison Jose Lara Heritage Hills
2021 ISCA All State Awards - Girls
Coach of the Year
Rick Link Homestead
Player of the Year
Amelia White Homestead
1st Team All State
Peyton Hull Saint Joseph
Naomi Splittorff FJ Reitz
Josie Taylor Noblesville
Colina Miroff Park Tudor
Ella Frick Saint Joseph
Sophia Jaime Valparaiso
Amelia White Homestead
Addie Chester Delta
Ava Bramblett Noblesville
Sophia White Homestead
Olivia Smith Hamilton Southeastern
Kennedy Neighbors Evansville Memorial
Emily Roper Carmel
Makenna Maloy Noblesville
Abbey Iler Zionsville
Kailyn Smith Valparaiso
Jenna Lang Columbus North
Aleyna Quinn Castle
2nd Team All State
Carley Balas Chesterton
Zoey Wells Crown Point
Makenna Nickens Hamilton Southeastern
Aubrey Robertson Fishers
Ella Scott Saint Joseph
Sydney Couch Homestead
Ella Wolf Hamilton Southeastern
Nitya Chenanda Columbus North
Kylie Conrad Brownsburg
Katie Koger Guerin Catholic
Tamara Smith Carmel
Ellie Hague Penn
Samantha King North Central
Corissa Koontz Warsaw
Ella Hamner Evansville Memorial
Taylor Johnson FJ Reitz
Grace Bamber Chesterton
Melea Miller Bloomington South
3rd Team All State
Kate Phillips Cathedral
Mya Hall Bloomington South
Mallory Gilley Columbus North
Lauren Adam Noblesville
Mandy Baker Penn
Norah Dwenger Columbus East
Kaitlyn Kogl Chesterton
Anna Borkowski Adams
Sami Bird Fishers
Tatum Coleman Hamilton Southeastern
Brianna Buels Bishop Chatard
Amiah Sprunger Westfield
Josie Studley Brebeuf Jesuit
Mia Veldman Mishawaka Marian
Karsyn Cherry Lafayette Central Catholic
Emma Tkacz Leo
Este Bonnell Evansville Mater Dei
Emmy Higgins Castle
Honorable Mention
Kylie Reif West Lafayette
Maryn Weiger North Central
Layla Doreski Lake Central
Sydney Miller Plainfield
Bridget Sherman Andrean
Sophie Browndyke East Central
Alayna Wilson Adams
Madison Swingle Mt. Vernon
Hope Lewis DeKalb
Kasidy Schenk North Central
Chryssa Gagianas Crown Point
Camille Clark Plainfield
Lauren Harrington Saint Joseph
Harper Ring Plainfield
Grace Weaver Mishawaka Marian
Abbey Scheil Roncalli
Samantha Christle Leo
Arissa North Bloomington South
Carly Gilbert Bellmont
Kaylee Woosley Evansville North
Grace Morris Bishop Dwenger
Rylie Williams Center Grove
Karissa Szyndrowski Carroll
Hadley Lytton Heritage Hills
Courtney Tobin Columbia City
Dakota Bramer Floyd Central
Alli MacBeth Fishers
Sarah Elder Silver Creek
Jayla Logan Hamilton Heights
Abby Rhoutsong Castle
Caroline Kelley Hamilton Southeastern
Tess Freeman Evansville Mater Dei
