Friday, November 12, 2021 12:00 am
15 local players named to all-district volleyball teams
The Journal Gazette
Fifteen local volleyball players have been named to Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches All-District teams.
The Class 4A North Central All-District team includes Ellie Frey and Brenna Ginder of Carroll.
The Class 3A Northeast team includes Morgan Gaerte of Angola, Bellmont players Paige Busick, Lauren Ross, Meg Saalfrank and Emma McMahon, Eva Hudson of Bishop Dwenger and Jersey Loyer, LonDynn Betts and Ellie Hellinger of Concordia. Bellmont's Craig Krull was also named the district coach of the year.
South Adams player Taylor Braun was named to the Class 2A North Central team, and Starfires coach Ashley Buckingham was named district coach of the year.
The Class A North District includes Abbie Cresse and Allie Marie Boyer of Blackhawk Christian as well as Haley Kruse of Lakewood Park Christian.
The full local all-district teams are listed below:
IHSVCA 4A All-District Honorees
NORTH CENTRAL
Lauren Evans Carmel High School
Ella Bostic Carmel High School
Ellie Frey Carroll F.W. High School
Brenna Ginder Carroll F.W. High School
Ava Vickers Fishers High School
Samantha Perdue Fishers High School
Margo Hernandez Fishers High School
Emily Weber Hamilton Southeastern High School
Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School
Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School
Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School
Raegan Burns McCutcheon High School
District Coach of the Year Sara Sutter, McCutcheon High School
Class 3A
NORTHEAST
Morgan Gaerte Angola High School
Paige Busick Bellmont High School
Lauren Ross Bellmont High School
Meg Saalfrank Bellmont High School
Emma McMahon Bellmont High School
Eva Hudson Bishop Dwenger High School
Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran High School
Londynn Betts Concordia Lutheran High School
Ellie Hellinger Concordia Lutheran High School
Peyton Hartsough Lakeland High School
Abby Kesler Muncie Burris Laboratory School
Camryn Wise Wapahani High School
District Coach of the Year Craig Krull, Bellmont High School
Class 2A
NORTH CENTRAL
Olivia Hall Alexandria-Monroe High School
Kendall Parker Alexandria-Monroe High School
Adelle L. May Carroll Flora Jr-Sr High School
Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie Jr-Sr High School
Emma Clark Cowan High School
Jaleigh Crawford Elwood Community High School
Holli Klettheimer Frankton Jr-Sr High School
Daya Greene Madison-Grant High School
Alexis Baney Madison-Grant High School
Taylor Braun South Adams High School
Faryn Morris Wabash High School
District Coach of the Year Ashley Buckingham, South Adams HS
Class A
NORTH DISTRICT
Maddison Faith Smith Caston Jr-Sr High School
Abbie Cresse Blackhawk Christian Jr-Sr High School
Allie Marie Boyer Blackhawk Christian Jr-Sr High School
Sophia Foster Kouts Middle-High School
Lyndsey Kobza Kouts Middle-High School
Taylor Moyer Kouts MiddleHigh School
Haley Kruse Lakewood Park Christian School
Hailey Elizabeth Cripe Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Mackenzie Nicole Robinson Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Brooklyn Elizabeth Borges Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Carlie Ann Morris Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Marissa Metzger Southwood Jr-Sr High School
District Coach of the Year Tom Finicle, Southwood High School
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story