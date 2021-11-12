15 local players named to all-district volleyball teams

Fifteen local volleyball players have been named to Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches All-District teams.

The Class 4A North Central All-District team includes Ellie Frey and Brenna Ginder of Carroll.

The Class 3A Northeast team includes Morgan Gaerte of Angola, Bellmont players Paige Busick, Lauren Ross, Meg Saalfrank and Emma McMahon, Eva Hudson of Bishop Dwenger and Jersey Loyer, LonDynn Betts and Ellie Hellinger of Concordia. Bellmont's Craig Krull was also named the district coach of the year.

South Adams player Taylor Braun was named to the Class 2A North Central team, and Starfires coach Ashley Buckingham was named district coach of the year.

The Class A North District includes Abbie Cresse and Allie Marie Boyer of Blackhawk Christian as well as Haley Kruse of Lakewood Park Christian.

The full local all-district teams are listed below:

IHSVCA 4A All-District Honorees

NORTH CENTRAL

Lauren Evans Carmel High School

Ella Bostic Carmel High School

Ellie Frey Carroll F.W. High School

Brenna Ginder Carroll F.W. High School

Ava Vickers Fishers High School

Samantha Perdue Fishers High School

Margo Hernandez Fishers High School

Emily Weber Hamilton Southeastern High School

Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School

Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School

Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School

Raegan Burns McCutcheon High School

District Coach of the Year Sara Sutter, McCutcheon High School

Class 3A

NORTHEAST

Morgan Gaerte Angola High School

Paige Busick Bellmont High School

Lauren Ross Bellmont High School

Meg Saalfrank Bellmont High School

Emma McMahon Bellmont High School

Eva Hudson Bishop Dwenger High School

Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran High School

Londynn Betts Concordia Lutheran High School

Ellie Hellinger Concordia Lutheran High School

Peyton Hartsough Lakeland High School

Abby Kesler Muncie Burris Laboratory School

Camryn Wise Wapahani High School

District Coach of the Year Craig Krull, Bellmont High School

Class 2A

NORTH CENTRAL

Olivia Hall Alexandria-Monroe High School

Kendall Parker Alexandria-Monroe High School

Adelle L. May Carroll Flora Jr-Sr High School

Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie Jr-Sr High School

Emma Clark Cowan High School

Jaleigh Crawford Elwood Community High School

Holli Klettheimer Frankton Jr-Sr High School

Daya Greene Madison-Grant High School

Alexis Baney Madison-Grant High School

Taylor Braun South Adams High School

Faryn Morris Wabash High School

District Coach of the Year Ashley Buckingham, South Adams HS

Class A

NORTH DISTRICT

Maddison Faith Smith Caston Jr-Sr High School

Abbie Cresse Blackhawk Christian Jr-Sr High School

Allie Marie Boyer Blackhawk Christian Jr-Sr High School

Sophia Foster Kouts Middle-High School

Lyndsey Kobza Kouts Middle-High School

Taylor Moyer Kouts MiddleHigh School

Haley Kruse Lakewood Park Christian School

Hailey Elizabeth Cripe Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Mackenzie Nicole Robinson Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Brooklyn Elizabeth Borges Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Carlie Ann Morris Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Marissa Metzger Southwood Jr-Sr High School

District Coach of the Year Tom Finicle, Southwood High School