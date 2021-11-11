Signings: Meier to IU tennis, DeWitt signs with IU swimming

Andrew Meier, a former Homestead tennis player and Fort Wayne resident, will be signing with Indiana at BASEC Tennis in Indianapolis at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Meier played for the Spartans as a freshman and sophomore, attended Saddlebrook Tennis Academy in Florida during the winter of his sophomore year and has since been training in Indianapolis.

In other commitment news, Carroll senior Mya DeWitt has signed with Indiana swimming. DeWitt took second place in the 100 backstroke at the state meet as a junior and was fourth in the 50 free.

Chargers senior Kendall Gregory signed with Lourdes women's soccer Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Gregory's teammates Rhya Holliday singed with Huntington and Emma Fisher signed with John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Ali Sparks signed with PFW track and field and Kaley Matney signed with Cedarville volleyball.

Heritage's Dalton Wasson signed with Belmont baseball on Thursday.

Leo's Eve Schultz has signed with Kankakee Community College softball.