15 volleyball players on All-District teams

Fifteen local volleyball players have been named to Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches All-District teams.

The Class 4A North Central All-District team includes Ellie Frey and Brenna Ginder of Carroll.

The Class 3A Northeast team includes Morgan Gaerte of Angola, Bellmont players Paige Busick, Lauren Ross, Meg Saalfrank and Emma McMahon, Eva Hudson of Bishop Dwenger and Jersey Loyer, LonDynn Betts and Ellie Hellinger of Concordia. Bellmont's Craig Krull was also named the district coach of the year.

South Adams player Taylor Braun was named to the Class 2A North Central team, and Starfires coach Ashley Buckingham was named district coach of the year.

The Class A North District includes Abbie Cresse and Allie Marie Boyer of Blackhawk Christian as well as Haley Kruse of Lakewood Park Christian.