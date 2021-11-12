Friday, November 12, 2021 12:10 am
Signings and commitments: Wawasee's Brooks, East Noble's Sprague and Leo's Brubaker make college announcements
The Journal Gazette
Wawasee senior Grant Brooks, who is a third baseman and right-handed pitcher, signed with Butler baseball on Thursday.
East Noble senior Aidan Sprague, who placed sixth in the 120 lbs. bracket at the state wrestling finals last season, announced Thursday that he has committed to the University of Indianapolis.
Leo senior third baseman Cohden Brubaker announced Thursday that he has committed to Indiana Tech baseball.
