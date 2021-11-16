Heritage to host reunion for state champs on Saturday

Heritage will host Alumni Night and a 1982 State Champs Reunion during Saturday's girls basketball games against Bellmont. All former Patriots girls basketball players and coaches will be recognized during halftime of the JV game and the 1982 state champion team will be recognized during halftime of the varsity game.

Heritage won the seventh IHSAA girls basketball championship in 1982, before the introduction of class basketball. 1982 Miss Basketball Jody Beerman and coach Cheri Gilbert are among those expected to attend Saturday's reunion.