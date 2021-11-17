Area signings

Six Bishop Dwenger senior girls signed with college programs on Wednesday: Eva Hudson signed with Notre Dame volleyball, Kristin Bobay signed with Texas A&M–Corpus Christi beach volleyball, Emma Lyons signed with Marian volleyball, Lexi Linder signed with Spring Arbor basketball, Isabelle Sherman signed with St. Mary's College and Hannah Harnish signed with Manchester softball.

Eastside's Faith McClain has signed with Rock Valley softball, and Woodlan's Emma Dellinger has signed with Saint Francis soccer.