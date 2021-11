Local players named to Volleyball All-Star teams

Columbia City setter Savanna Reed and Leo setter Payton Rolfsen have both been named to the North team for the 3A/4A Senior All-Star Match, which will be held at Lawrence North at 4 p.m. Sunday. Bellmont coach Craig Krull will coach the North team alongside Sara Sutter of McCutcheon.

Outside hitters Haley Joy Kurse of Lakewood Park Christian and Carlie Sealscott of South Adams were named to the 1A/2A North All-Star team, which will play at 2:30 p.m.

Local players on the Junior All-Star team include Warsaw's Delaney Silveus, outside hitter Kaylee Weeks and setter Avery Hales. Bellmont setter Lauren Ross and Bishop Dwenger middle hitters Loretta Pelkington and Gabbie Stores were also named to the team. The Junior All-Star match will be held at 1 p.m.

The full All-Star rosters are listed below:

IHSVCA 3A/4A Senior All-Star Teams

NORTH

1 Lesley Marshall LaPorte High School 5’3 L

2 Janet Moala Penn High School 5’7 MH

3 Emma Hickey Penn High School 5’7 OH

4 Sarah Morton Munster High School 5’7 L

5 Rachel Rossman Crown Point High School 5’7 S

6 Savanna Reed Columbia City High School 5’10 S

7 Payton Rolfsen Leo High School 5’11 S

8 Taylor Bowen Culver Academies 6’0 MH

9 Ella Peter Noblesville High School 6’0 MH

10 Emily Weber Hamilton Southeastern HS 6’0 S

11 Haley Melby Munster High School 6’1 OH

12 Meghan Gaffigan Chesterton High School 6’1 OH

13 Emma Jane Ekblaw Chesterton High School 6’2 RS

14 Lilly Stoddard Crown Point High School 6’4 MH

Coaches: Craig Krull (Bellmont), Sara Sutter (McCutcheon)

SOUTH

1 Cadence Gilley Columbus East High School 5’4 L

2 Emma Halter Roncalli High School 5’5 L

3 Reagan Nuss Brownstown Central HS 5’6 S

4 Keira Moore Castle High School 5’6 L

5 Grace Reynolds Martinsville High School 5’9 S

6 Cecilia Bulmahn Mt. Vernon (Fortville) HS 5’9 OH

7 MacKenzie Martin Martinsville High School 5’10 OH

8 Kaylee Hunt Floyd Central High School 5’10 MH

9 Sarah Lezon Roncalli High School 5’11 MH

10 Kaitlin Fasbender Lawrence North High School 6’0 RS

11 Courtney Jones Terre Haute South Vigo HS 6’0 OH

12 Kaleigh Meritt Evansville F.J. Reitz HS 6’1 MH

13 Kendall Meller Brownsburg High School 6’2 OH

14 Layla Wandel Castle High School 6’2 MH

Coaches: Kat Haughs (Brebeuf), Daniel Watson (Castle)

IHSVCA 1A/2A Senior All-Star Teams

NORTH

1 Sydney Stutsman Fairfield High School 5’6 S

2 Kylie Antrim Wes-Del High School 5’6 OH

3 Emma Clark Cowan High School 5’6 S

4 Sophia Foster Kouts High School 5’6 OH

5 Haley Joy Kurse Lakewood Park Christian HS 5’7 OH

6 Carlie Sealscott South Adams High School 5’7 OH

7 Taylor Stinefield Alexandria Monroe High School 5’7 RS

8 Addy Frye Traders Point Christian HS 5’9 OH

9 Ava Walters Eastbrook High School 5’9 S

10 Maddie Kmetz Andrean High School 5’9 S

11 Emily Cox Cambridge City Lincoln Sr HS 5’10 OH

12 Angelina Majchrowicz Andrean High School 5’11 OH

13 Jaleigh Renee Crawford Elwood Community High School 6’0 MH

14 Emily Hughes Rochester High School 6’1 MH

Coaches: Brad McCarter (Lafayette Central Catholic) and Grant Bell (Andrean)

SOUTH

1 Kyla Willis North Putnam High School 5’3 L

2 Sophia Kirschner Park Tudor High School 5’4 L

3 Madeline Songer Southridge High School 5’4 S

4 Kamzi Gross Trinity Lutheran High School 5’5 OH/L

5 Julia Sanders Triton Central High School 5’5 L

6 Cadee Notter Covenant Christian (Indpls.) HS 5’6 S

7 Estella Kleffman Trinity Lutheran High School 5’7 OH

8 Cheaney Archer Shoals High School 5’8 S

9 Ruthie Bingham Trinity Lutheran High School 5’8 OH

10 Bella Dart Covenant Christian (Indpls.) HS 5’8 OH/DS

11 Madelyn Hawkins Western Boone High School 5’8 OH/L

12 Grace Lowry Bloomfield High School 5’10 OH

13 Jordyn Sarver Mitchell High School 5’9 OH

14 Gentry Warrick Linton-Stockton High School 6’1 MH

15 Madeline Robertson Mitchell High School 6’1 MH

Coaches: Laura Bragg (Western Boone), Faith Newland (Trinity Lutheran)

IHSVCA Junior All-Star Teams

NORTH

1 Mallory Adelle Weber Westfield High School 5’4 L

2 Delaney Silveus Warsaw Community High School 5’5

3 Raegan Ann Burns McCutcheon High School 5’5 L

4 Macy Hatkevich Penn High School 5’8 S

5 Lauren Ross Bellmont High School 5’9 S

6 Adayna Key Frankton High School 5’10 MH

7 Kaylee Weeks Warsaw Community High School 5’10 OH

8 Chloe Chicone McCutcheon High School 5’10 OH

9 Loretta Pelkington F.W. Bishop Dwenger High School 5’11 MH

10 Haley Robinson New Prairie High School 5’11 OH

11 Margo Hernandez Fishers High School 5’11 S

12 Camryn Wise Wapahani High School 5’11 MH

13 Avery Hobson Hamilton Southeastern High School 6’0 OH

14 Gabbie Stores F.W. Bishop Dwenger High School 6’0 MH

15 Kennedy Ray Wagner Valparaiso High School 6’0 OH

16 Emily Waddle Carmel High School 6’1 MH

17 Avery Hales Warsaw Community High School 5’11 S

Coach: Ron Bryam

SOUTH

1 Molly Urban Martinsville High School 5’3 L

2 Grace Purichia Providence High School 5’7 S

3 Sydney Robinson Brebeuf Jesuit High School 5’8 OH

4 Naija Gadis Brebeuf Jesuit High School 5’8 S

5 Gabby Gilbert Pike High School 5’10 OH

6 Caroline Hilbrich Floyd Central High School 5’10 DS

7 Emilee Hill Yorktown High School 5’10 S

8 Delaney Seaman Brebeuf Jesuit High School 5’11 S

9 Mya Ayro Greenwood Community HS 6’0 MH

10 Elle Patterson Tri-West Hendricks High School 6’0 OH

11 Ella Scott Plainfield High School 6’1 MH

12 Bella Wynja Heritage Christian High School 6’1 MH

13 Ava Smith Park Tudor High School 6’1 OH

14 Quinci Thomas Brownsburg High School 6’2 OH

15 Olivia Fish Seymour High School 6’2 OH

16 Gabrielle Dean Columbus East High School 6’4 MH

Coach: John Breeding