Senior girls across the area sign with college teams

Bellmont senior Emma McMahon signed with Eastern Michigan volleyball on Wednesday. McMahon was an All-NE8 and IHSVCA All-District and All-State player. She had 64 aces (0.5 per set) and 410 digs (3.5 per set) in her senior season, and surpassed 1,000 career digs this season.

Huntington North has announced that senior Grace Dill will sign with Huntington golf on Nov. 23. Dill is a four-year letter winner who won two individual sectional titles, helped the Vikings claim two sectional team titles and was named to the All-NE8 team three times.

Six Bishop Dwenger senior girls signed with college programs on Wednesday: Eva Hudson signed with Notre Dame volleyball, Kristin Bobay signed with Texas A&M – Corpus Christi beach volleyball, Emma Lyons signed with Marian volleyball, Lexi Linder signed with Spring Arbor basketball, Isabelle Sherman signed with St. Mary's College and Hannah Harnish signed with Manchester softball.

Eastside's Faith McClain has signed with Rock Valley softball, and Woodlan's Emma Dellinger, and All-ACAC selection this fall, has signed with Saint Francis soccer.