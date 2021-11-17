Warsaw boys cross country coach retires

Warsaw announced Wednesday that boys cross country coach Jim Mills is retiring from coaching. Mills has coached the Tigers since 1999, leading Warsaw to seven Northern Lakes Conference championships, sectional titles in every year since 2011 and regional championships in every year since 2012. The Tigers have reached the state finals five times under Mills, most recently this fall season, and placed as high as fourth at the state championships 10 years ago.

According to a press release issued by the school, Mills decided last spring that he would retire after this fall.

"I had enough people tell me I should have retired, gone out with that team last year," Mills is quoted as saying in the release. "There were enough guys on this team that I wanted to come back one more year and prove some people wrong, that we could make it to the state finals with this team."

Warsaw will host a reception and runners reunion for Mills, which will feature races and games for all abilities, at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at the T-RAC at Warsaw.