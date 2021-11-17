Warsaw boys cross country coach to retire

Warsaw announced Wednesday that boys cross country coach Jim Mills is retiring from coaching.

Mills has coached the Tigers since 1999, leading Warsaw to seven Northern Lakes Conference championships, sectional titles in every year since 2011 and regional championships in every year since 2012.

The Tigers have reached the state finals five times under Mills, most recently this fall season, and placed as high as fourth at the state championships 10 years ago.

Warsaw will host a reception and runners reunion for Mills, which will feature races and games for all abilities, at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 at the T-RAC at Warsaw.

Signings

Bellmont senior Emma McMahon signed with Eastern Michigan volleyball on Wednesday. McMahon was an All-NE8 and IHSVCA All-District and All-State player. She had 64 aces (0.5 per set) and 410 digs (3.5 per set) in her senior season, and surpassed 1,000 career digs this season. ...

Huntington North senior Grace Dill will sign Tuesday to play golf at Huntington University.