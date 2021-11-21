Homestead boys ranked third in preseason basketball poll

Homestead boys basketball is ranked No. 3 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, which was released Sunday. The Spartans garnered three first-place votes, and begin the season behind No. 1 Carmel and No. 2 Cathedral. They are the only local team to begin the season ranked in the top-20 in the all-classes poll, but Central Noble, Eastside, Blackhawk Christian, North Side, Northrop, Snider, Huntington North and Leo all received votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 Coaches Poll

Poll Results - Pre-Season Poll, November 21, 2021

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes

1 Carmel 379 0-0 6

2 Indianapolis Cathedral 377 0-0 10

3 Homestead 371 0-0 3

4 Westfield 229 0-0

5 Lawrence North 201 0-0 1

6 Warren Central 193 0-0

7 Indianapolis Attucks 190 0-0

8 Fishers 186 0-0

9 Indianapolis Tech 164 0-0

10 Zionsville 142 0-0

10 Jeffersonville 142 0-0

12 Brebeuf Jesuit 118 0-0

13 Ben Davis 116 0-0

14 Gary West Side 98 0-0

15 Bloomington North 89 0-0

16 North Central (Indianapolis) 81 0-0

17 Mishawaka Marian 79 0-0

18 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74 0-0

19 Bloomington South 65 0-0

20 Lawrence Central 63 0-0

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Barr-Reeve, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Central Noble, Chesterton, Connersville, Crown Point, Danville, Decatur Central, Eastside (Butler), Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Evansville Memorial, Floyd Central, Blackhawk Christian, North Side, Northrop, Snider, Hammond, Harrison (W Lafayette), Heritage Hills, Huntington North, Kokomo, Lafayette Jefferson, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Loogootee, McCutcheon, Michigan City, Munster, New Albany, Noblesville, NorthWood, Park Tudor, Penn, Pike, Plainfield, Silver Creek, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, Southport, Sullivan, Tindley, Valparaiso, 21st Century Charter School - Gary