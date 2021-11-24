Wednesday, November 24, 2021 2:30 am
West Noble's Macias announces Purdue commitment
The Journal Gazette
West Noble senior Julio Macias announced ahead of the Chargers home basketball game Tuesday that he has committed to play football at Purdue. Macias, a kicker, was 13 of 13 on point-after attempts and hit 11 of 15 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards this season. He also punted 14 times for an average of 40.1 yards and kicked off 41 times for an average of 61.2 yards.
Macias, a multi-sport athlete, also had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Chargers soccer team this fall.
