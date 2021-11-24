West Noble's Macias announces Purdue commitment

West Noble senior Julio Macias announced ahead of the Chargers home basketball game Tuesday that he has committed to play football at Purdue. Macias, a kicker, was 13 of 13 on point-after attempts and hit 11 of 15 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards this season. He also punted 14 times for an average of 40.1 yards and kicked off 41 times for an average of 61.2 yards.

Macias, a multi-sport athlete, also had 10 goals and 10 assists for the Chargers soccer team this fall.