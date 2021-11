Local runners named to Cross Country All-State teams

Twelve local cross country runners have been named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches All-State teams, 19 more were honorable mentions and Izaiah Steury and Addison Knoblauch have both been named Runners of the Year in their divisions.

Angola's Steury, the 2021 state runner-up and 2020 state champion, was the runner of the year for the Class 3A boys. Deion Guise of Bellmont, Karsten Schlegel of Concordia and Luke Shappell of Leo were also named to the All-State team for that class.

Addison Knoblauch of Homestead was named a Class 4A Runner of the Year with Lowell's Karina James. Addy Wiley of Huntington North was also named to the all-state team.

The Class A girls team includes Morgan Gannon of Fremont and Sydney McFarren of Southern Wells. The 3A All-State girls team includes Gracynn Hinkley of Angola and Alexa Panning of Concordia.

Robert Lohman of Carroll and Austin Hall of Columbia City were named to the Class 4A boy All-State team.

The following runners were named to the honorable mention lists: Marissa Van De Weg and Gabi Landis of Adams Central, Leslie Sprankles of Bluffton and McKenzie Sturwold of South Adams were all named in the Class 2A girls division; Madelyn Borchelt and Keller Whicker of Concordia and Eden Norris of Leo were named for the Class 3A girls; Marybeth Hall and Taylor Hansen of Carroll, Addison Lindsey of East Noble, Victoria Clibon of Northrop, Lauren Walda of South Side, Alexis Goebel of Homestead and Josefina Rastrelli of Warsaw were named for the Class 4A girls. The boys honorable mention includes Sam Yarnell of Angola, Gabriel Connelly of Concordia, Andrew Arnos of New Haven and Grant Flora of West Noble, all in Class 3A, and Ethan Baitz of Homestead in Class 4A.

The full All-State teams are listed below:

CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

CALLI ALDERMAN (11) SHAWE MEMORIAL 1st Team Runner of the Year

ABIGAIL BALLENGEE (12) BARR REEVE 1st Team

CHARLEE GIBSON (9) BLUE RIVER VALLEY 1st Team

MORGAN GANNON (12) FREMONT 1st Team

KASSIDY GREGORY (11) KOUTS 1st Team

DANA ABBRING (9) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

KLAIRE LEMMONS (12) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

SARA LIVINGSTON (11) NORTHEAST DUBOIS 1st Team

VIOLET MONTGOMERY (10) PIONEER 1st Team

OLIVIA KEESLING (12) RANDOLPH SOUTHERN 1st Team

GWYNIE FALCONE (9) SETON CATHOLIC 1st Team

SYDNEY MCFARREN (10) SOUTHERN WELLS 1st Team

MAKENNA PRUETT (12) BARR REEVE Honorable Mention

SYDNEY FELLERS (10) BLUE RIVER VALLEY Honorable Mention

BAILEY PUCKETT (12) CAMBRIDGE CITY LINCOLN Honorable Mention

MACY TUCKER (11) CLAY CITY Honorable Mention

BRYNN WRIGHT (11) COWAN Honorable Mention

FAITH NORRIS (10) DALEVILLE Honorable Mention

FAITH DIXON (11) FAITH CHRISTIAN Honorable Mention

EMMA BLISSETT (12) FRONTIER Honorable Mention

ANYSSA HEINOLD (11) KOUTS Honorable Mention

JENNA TWEDT (9) KOUTS Honorable Mention

PAIGE WILDMAN (11) NORTHEAST DUBOIS Honorable Mention

JOCELYNN FAULKNER (10) TRITON Honorable Mention

CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

GRETCHEN FARLEY (11) PARK TUDOR 1st Team Runner of the Year

SOPHIA KENNEDY (11) PARK TUDOR 1st Team Runner of the Year

MAKENNA LEICHT (12) CASS 1st Team

ELLIE HALL (12) FOREST PARK 1st Team

AVERY OLTHOF (10) ILLIANA CHRISTIAN 1st Team

PEYTON SMITH (10) LINTON-STOCKTON 1st Team

MACI HOSKINS (11) PROVIDENCE 1st Team

MADILYN CALLOWAY (12) ROCHESTER 1st Team

JENNIFER ROMERO (12) SEEGER 1st Team

AVA LIKE (11) SOUTH KNOX 1st Team

LANIE NICHOLSON (12) SOUTH RIPLEY 1st Team

AUDREY KNOPER (12) WESTERN BOONE 1st Team

MARISSA VAN DE WEG (12) ADAMS CENTRAL Honorable Mention

GABI LANDIS (10) ADAMS CENTRAL Honorable Mention

MEGAN HALL (10) AUSTIN Honorable Mention

KELSEY HAWKINS (9) AUSTIN Honorable Mention

HAILEY WEBSTER (9) AUSTIN Honorable Mention

LESLIE SPRANKLES (12) BLUFFTON Honorable Mention

LIBERTY SCOTT (11) CASS Honorable Mention

CHLOE SCALES (11) CENTERVILLE Honorable Mention

OLIVIA HOWELL (10) EASTBROOK Honorable Mention

LILYANNA BLAIS (9) EASTERN GREENE Honorable Mention

BRAILEY HOAGLAND (9) FOUNTAIN CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ELLA OLTHOF (9) ILLIANA CHRISTIAN Honorable Mention

OLIVIA ESCHE (10) NORTH POSEY Honorable Mention

MARISSA CATES (11) NORTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

AMZIE MAIENBROOK (12) RENSSELAER CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ZOE SEWARD (11) ROCHESTER Honorable Mention

HADESSAH AUSTIN (10) SEEGER Honorable Mention

MCKENZIE STURWORD (12) SOUTH ADAMS Honorable Mention

AUBREY NOWASKIE (10) SOUTH KNOX Honorable Mention

EMMA DEWEESE (10) SOUTH SPENCER Honorable Mention

FAITH ALLEN (11) SOUTHMONT Honorable Mention

KELSEY WIBBELER (10) SOUTHRIDGE Honorable Mention

CLAIRE ROGERS (9) SWITZERLAND COUNTY Honorable Mention

KATHERYN RUTHERFORD (11) WESTERN BOONE Honorable Mention

MAGGIE SMITH (10) WINAMAC Honorable Mention

CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

LILY CRIDGE (11) INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD 1st Team Runner of the Year

GRACYNN HINKLEY (11) ANGOLA 1st Team

KENDALL MARTIN (12) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPATORY 1st Team

ALEXA PANNING (10) CONCORDIA LUTHERAN 1st Team

NICKI SOUTHERLAND (10) DELTA 1st Team

CLARA CRAIN (11) EDGEWOOD 1st Team

LILLIAN ZELASKO (11) NEW PRAIRIE 1st Team

GNISTER GRANT (10) NORTHVIEW 1st Team

HANNAH MOORE (10) NORTHWESTERN 1st Team

XAVERY WEISMAN (9) PIKE CENTRAL 1st Team

HEIDI MEADE (11) PRINCETON 1st Team

HALEY MEADE (11) PRINCETON 1st Team

KAYLYNN BEDEL (9) BATESVILLE Honorable Mention

EMMA GRESHAM (11) BOONVILLE Honorable Mention

HADLEY GRADOLF (11) BROWN COUNTY Honorable Mention

JESSICA MCCOY (11) CHARLESTOWN Honorable Mention

MADELYN BORCHELT (12) CONCORDIA LUTHERAN Honorable Mention

KELLER WHICKER (11) CONCORDIA LUTHERAN Honorable Mention

ADDISON APPLEGATE (10) CORYDON CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ERIKA VALDIVISO (10) CORYDON CENTRAL Honorable Mention

CELESTE GRAM (10) CULVER ACADEMICS Honorable Mention

MAKAYLA ROBLES (12) DELTA Honorable Mention

EMMA BITNER (12) EDGEWOOD Honorable Mention

CARINA ALANIS (12) FRANKFORT Honorable Mention

MARIA DAVENPORT (12) HANOVER CENTRAL Honorable Mention

SABRINA SIEMS (12) HANOVER CENTRAL Honorable Mention

SAMUELA GROSSO (11) INDIAN CREEK Honorable Mention

EMMA BELL (10) KANKAKEE VALLEY Honorable Mention

ABBIGAEL COYLE (12) LEBANON Honorable Mention

EDEN NORRIS (12) LEO Honorable Mention

ABBY JORDAN (10) MACONAQUAH Honorable Mention

DEIRDRE TOMASEK (10) MISHAWAKA MARIAN Honorable Mention

LYDIA HARVEY (11) NEW CASTLE Honorable Mention

MICAH PEALS (12) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

HALLE MILLER (11) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

ELLIA HAYES (10) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

KAITLIN BURDEN (12) NORTHWOOD Honorable Mention

HENRIETTE SCHMINKE (10) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

ANNABEL PROKOPY (12) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

ALLISON STEFFEY (12) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

CLASS 4A GIRLS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

ADDISON KNOBLAUCH (10) HOMESTEAD 1st Team Runner of the Year

KARINA JAMES (12) LOWELL 1st Team Runner of the Year

LILY MYERS (11) BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 1st Team

JAMIE KLAVON (12) CARMEL 1st Team

JASMINE KLOPSTAD (11) CARMEL 1st Team

ALIVIA ROMANIUK (12) CARMEL 1st Team

BAILEY RANTA (12) CHESTERTON 1st Team

LILY BAKER (11) COLUMBUS NORTH 1st Team

JULIA KIESLER (11) COLUMBUS NORTH 1st Team

KAITLYN STEWART (10) FLOYD CENTRAL 1st Team

ADDISON WILEY (12) HUNTINGTON NORTH 1st Team

BRENNA SOBECKI (11) LAPORTE 1st Team

JULIE SMITH (12) PENN 1st Team

VERONICA HARGRAVE (11) PLAINFIELD 1st Team

KAYLIE POLITZA (12) VALPARAISO 1st Team

JESSICA HEGEDUS (10) AVON Honorable Mention

RACHEL ALLISON (11) BLOOMINGTON NORTH Honorable Mention

NOLA SOMERS GLENN (10) BLOOMINGTON NORTH Honorable Mention

OLIVIA MUNDT (9) CARMEL Honorable Mention

MARYBETH HALL (10) CARROLL (FW) Honorable Mention

TAYLOR HANSEN (10) CARROLL (FW) Honorable Mention

MARY "BELLA" HODGES (12) CENTER GROVE Honorable Mention

CIARA BONNER (10) CHESTERTON Honorable Mention

CATHERINE WHITE (12) CHESTERTON Honorable Mention

BRIANNA NEWELL (11) COLUMBUS NORTH Honorable Mention

KATHERINE RUMSEY (12) COLUMBUS NORTH Honorable Mention

ADDISON LINDSEY (9) EAST NOBLE Honorable Mention

CORDELIA HOOVER (10) EVANSVILLE FJ REITZ Honorable Mention

ELIZABETH BARRETT (12) FISHERS Honorable Mention

SAVANNA LIDDLE (11) FLOYD CENTRAL Honorable Mention

JAYDON CIRINCIONE (12) FLOYD CENTRAL Honorable Mention

VICTORIA CLIBON (11) FORT WAYNE NORTHROP Honorable Mention

LAUREN WALDA (12) FORT WAYNE SOUTH SIDE Honorable Mention

ABIGAIL ADAMS (12) FRANKLIN CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ELLA DESJEAN (10) FRANKLIN CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ALLIE LATTA (12) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

MAGGIE POWERS (10) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

EMMA BEIMFOHR (12) HARRISON (WL) Honorable Mention

ALEXIS GOEBEL (9) HOMESTEAD Honorable Mention

ANDI VANMETER (12) JASPER Honorable Mention

LILA GILLISSE (9) LAPORTE Honorable Mention

BRINKLEY COOPER (9) NOBLESVILLE Honorable Mention

NADIA PEREZ (10) NOBLESVILLE Honorable Mention

SUMMER REMPE (10) NOBLESVILLE Honorable Mention

MADDIE ROCCHIO (10) NORTH CENTRAL (Indy) Honorable Mention

TAME BAYLIS (11) NORTHRIDGE Honorable Mention

MARY EUBANK (10) PENN Honorable Mention

JOSEFINA RASTRELLI (10) WARSAW Honorable Mention

HANNAH PENSYL (12) WESTFIELD Honorable Mention

ELIZABETH SMITH (10) WESTFIELD Honorable Mention

CLASS 1A BOYS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

MADDOX BAKER (12) SOUTH CENTRAL (Elizabeth) 1st Team Runner of the Year

STERLING MIKEL (12) BORDEN 1st Team

NOLAN FLISPART (12) BORDEN 1st Team

ALEXANDER PINCKNEY (10) CHRISTIAN ACADEMY of INDIANA 1st Team

OWEN HARDER (12) GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN 1st Team

HARRISON DEPORTER (11) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

AIDEN ILIC (11) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

TY IVANYO (11) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

JOSH KUTKIEWICZ (12) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

OWEN THOMAS (12) MORGAN TOWNSHIP 1st Team

BRYCE JONES (9) ORLEANS 1st Team

GRANT BROWN (10) SPRINGS VALLEY 1st Team

COLTON STOLL (11) BARR-REEVE Honorable Mention

CJ SYLVESTER (11) BLOOMFIELD Honorable Mention

LANDEN MYERS (12) BLOOMFIELD Honorable Mention

JUSTIN BEARD (11) BLOOMFIELD Honorable Mention

AUSTIN DAGUE (11) CASTON Honorable Mention

JONAH INGRAM (12) COVENANT CHRISTIAN (DEMOTTE) Honorable Mention

JOSHUA POHLE (12) JAC-CEN-DEL Honorable Mention

KEAGEN HOLDER (10) MORGAN TOWNSHIP Honorable Mention

GREYSON LEMMONS (12) MORGAN TOWNSHIP Honorable Mention

JUAN MATA PECINA (11) NORTH WHITE Honorable Mention

PEYTON MERICA (11) RISING SUN Honorable Mention

PRESTON LIEBERT (12) SOUTH CENTRAL (Elizabeth) Honorable Mention

CLASS 2A BOYS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

SPENSER WOLF (12) FOREST PARK 1st Team Runner of the Year

WYATT BECK (12) AUSTIN 1st Team

CARLOS MATA (9) AUSTIN 1st Team

BRANDON RICE (11) AUSTIN 1st Team

CLAYTON REICHANDER (12) COVENANT CHRISTIAN (INDY) 1st Team

PJ PIZARRO (12) HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 1st Team

BRADY VROOM (12) ILLIANA CHRISTIAN 1st Team

TUCKER BURRIS (12) MONROE CENTRAL 1st Team

TRISTEN WUETRICH (11) RENSSELAER CENTRAL 1st Team

PRESTON PADGETT (12) ROSSVILLE 1st Team

JACOB SIEWERS (12) SOUTH KNOX 1st Team

EVAN LONG (11) TIPTON 1st Team

CHANCE CRAIG (12) AUSTIN Honorable Mention

JACKSON MARSHALL (11) AUSTIN Honorable Mention

MYLAN NOCTON (12) CENTERVILLE Honorable Mention

KADEN TEMPLE (10) EASTERN (PERKIN) Honorable Mention

ELI BERG (11) FOREST PARK Honorable Mention

REECE WOLF (9) FOREST PARK Honorable Mention

QUAID MULL (11) HAGERSTOWN Honorable Mention

LOGAN BOERSMA (12) ILLIANA CHRISTIAN Honorable Mention

NOLAN BOUWAN (10) ILLIANA CHRISTIAN Honorable Mention

CARTER MILLER (12) MONROE CENTRAL Honorable Mention

CHASE CATES (11) NORTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

JACKSON RAMSEY (12) NORTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

KAWLIGA GLASGO (11) PRAIRIE HEIGHTS Honorable Mention

BEN KELLY (11) PROVIDENCE Honorable Mention

PEYTON HIATT (12) ROCHESTER Honorable Mention

KOLTEN BECKER (12) SOUTH CENTRAL (UNION MILLS) Honorable Mention

ZAK KIMMEL (10) SOUTH CENTRAL (UNION MILLS) Honorable Mention

BRAYDEN LAIN (11) TELL CITY Honorable Mention

KADEN VOGEL (10) WABASH Honorable Mention

NICK COOK (10) WAPAHANI Honorable Mention

BRANDON ELLIS (12) WAPAHANI Honorable Mention

CLASS 3A BOYS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

IZAIAH STEURY (12) ANGOLA 1st Team Runner of the Year

DEION GUISE (12) BELLMONT 1st Team

EZRA BURRELL (11) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY 1st Team

MATTEO ROSIO (11) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY 1st Team

COLIN STEVENS (12) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY 1st Team

KRISHNA THIRUNAVUKKARASU (12) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY 1st Team

CAMERON TODD (10) BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY 1st Team

KARSTEN SCHLEGEL (12) CONCORDIA LUTHERAN 1st Team

SAMUEL TULLIS (12) CULVER ACADEMIES 1st Team

ETHAN HINES (11) GUERIN CATHOLIC 1st Team

LUKE SHAPPELL (11) LEO 1st Team

NOLAN WHITE (12) NORTHVIEW 1st Team

SAM YARNELL (10) ANGOLA Honorable Mention

EAN LOICHINGER (12) BATESVILLE Honorable Mention

BEN MOSTER (12) BATESVILLE Honorable Mention

CHASE AUSTIN (11) BROWN COUNTY Honorable Mention

GABRIEL CONNELLY (12) CONCORDIA LUTHERAN Honorable Mention

RYAN MILLER (10) CRAWFORDSVILLE Honorable Mention

ANDREW ALVEY (12) EVANSVILLE REITZ MEMORIAL Honorable Mention

BRYCE NOBLE (12) HANOVER CENTRAL Honorable Mention

RYAN YORK (11) HANOVER CENTRAL Honorable Mention

CONNOR MORIARTY (12) INDIANAPOLIS BISHOP CHATARD Honorable Mention

JUSTIN HOFFMAN (12) KANKAKEE VALLEY Honorable Mention

ISAIAH WITTENBERG (10) MACONOQUAH Honorable Mention

NATHAN BURNS (11) MOORESVILLE Honorable Mention

ANDREW ARNOS (11) NEW HAVEN Honorable Mention

ETHAN WALDEN (12) NEW PRAIRIE Honorable Mention

STUART BENNETT (12) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

DOUGLAS DILLMAN (10) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

JCIM GRANT (10) NORTHVIEW Honorable Mention

BRADY HUNSBEREGER (12) NORTHWOOD Honorable Mention

LUCAS CATES (12) OAK HILL Honorable Mention

OWEN JACKSON (10) OAK HILL Honorable Mention

SOL O'BLENIS (12) OAK HILL Honorable Mention

HENRY BALAGTAS (12) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

ALBERT RAJWA (10) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

ELIJAH STENBERG (11) WEST LAFAYETTE Honorable Mention

GRANT FLORA (11) WEST NOBLE Honorable Mention

PETE BRADSHAW (12) WESTERN Honorable Mention

STEVEN JARVIS (12) WHEELER Honorable Mention

LUKE HARBER (12) YORKTOWN Honorable Mention

CLASS 4A BOYS ALL STATE

(ATHLETE, SCHOOL, AWARD)

REESE KILLBARGER-STUMPFF (12) COLUMBUS NORTH 1st Team Runner of the Year

KOLE MATHISON (11) CARMEL 1st Team

CHARLIE SCHUMAN (12) CARMEL 1st Team

ROBERT LOHMAN (12) CARROLL (FW) 1st Team

TREVOR MONROE (12) CASTLE 1st Team

GRIFFIN HENNESSY (11) CENTER GROVE 1st Team

PARKER MIMBELA (11) CENTER GROVE 1st Team

AUSTIN HALL (12) COLUMBIA CITY 1st Team

MATTHEW NEWELL (12) COLUMBUS NORTH 1st Team

TATE MEAUX (11) FISHERS 1st Team

WESTON NAVILLE (12) FLOYD CENTRAL 1st Team

DREW HOGAN (12) GOSHEN 1st Team

COLE JOHNSTON (12) GOSHEN 1st Team

BENNETT DUBOIS (12) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 1st Team

GARRETT HICKS (12) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 1st Team

NOLAN SATTERFIELD (12) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 1st Team

ABE ECKMAN (12) JASPER 1st Team

COLE RAYMOND (12) LAPORTE 1st Team

JACK MOORE (12) NORTHRIDGE 1st Team

KAI CONNOR (12) WESTFIELD 1st Team

GRIFFIN ONEILL (12) AVON Honorable Mention

NOLAN BAILEY (12) BLOOMINGTON NORTH Honorable Mention

CHARLIE LEEDKE (11) CARMEL Honorable Mention

JARRET ROCKWELL (11) CENTER GROVE Honorable Mention

CLAYTON GUTHRIE (11) COLUMBUS NORTH Honorable Mention

MATEO MENDEZ (11) COLUMBUS NORTH Honorable Mention

ANTHONY ROBERTS (12) CONCORD Honorable Mention

ALEXANDER HOOTEN (12) EVANSVILLE CENTRAL Honorable Mention

ALEC FOSTER (12) FISHERS Honorable Mention

NICK PULOS (12) FISHERS Honorable Mention

SAM QUAGLIAROLI (9) FISHERS Honorable Mention

COLIN SIMONS (12) FISHERS Honorable Mention

WILLIAM CONWAY (10) FLOYD CENTRAL Honorable Mention

BRAYDEN HENKLE (11) FRANKLIN CENTRAL Honorable Mention

TOMMY CLAXTON (11) GOSHEN Honorable Mention

WILL MARQUARDT (12) HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN Honorable Mention

ETHAN BAITZ (12) HOMESTEAD Honorable Mention

JANAN PILLAI (11) LAPORTE Honorable Mention

BRAYDEN SOBECKI (10) LAPORTE Honorable Mention

JACKSON BAKKER (12) LOWELL Honorable Mention

ZACHARY DUNN (12) MERRIVILLE Honorable Mention

RYAN HOOPINGARNER (12) MISHAWAKA Honorable Mention

AARON LORD (11) NEW ALBANY Honorable Mention