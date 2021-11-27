Steury 2nd at regionals, qualifies for Eastbay nationals

Angola senior Izaiah Steury finished second at the Eastbay Midwest Region Championship in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Saturday in a time of 14:53.8, trailing only Riley Hough of Michigan, who won in 14:49.5. The top 10 finishers, including Steury, all qualify for the Eastbay Cross Country Championships (formerly the Footlocker Cross Country Championships), which will be held in San Diego on Dec. 11.

Junior Kole Mathison of Carmel also qualified by finishing eighth in 15:01.7. Senior Krishna Thirunavukkarasu of Brebeuf Jesuit finished 11th in 15:11.0, just missing out on a qualifying spot.

In the girls race, Indiana was represented by Sophia Kennedy of Park Tudor in third place (17:18.4), Karina James of Lowell in eighth (17:34.6) and Gretchen Farley of Park Tudor in ninth (17:36.8).