Saturday, November 27, 2021 9:00 pm
Warsaw's Hoskins signs with IU golf
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Cal Hoskins of Warsaw has officially signed with Indiana men's golf. He announced his commitment to the Hoosiers in September.
Hoskins was the Warsaw Sectional champion last spring after shooting a 70 at Rozella Ford Golf Course. He has also competed in many amateur tournaments around the country.
