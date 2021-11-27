The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, November 27, 2021 9:00 pm

Warsaw's Hoskins signs with IU golf

JOURNAL GAZETTE

Cal Hoskins of Warsaw has officially signed with Indiana men's golf. He announced his commitment to the Hoosiers in September. 

Hoskins was the Warsaw Sectional champion last spring after shooting a 70 at Rozella Ford Golf Course. He has also competed in many amateur tournaments around the country. 

