2021 ACAC Football Team released

The 2021 ACAC Football Team was released Sunday night, and Class A state finalist Adams Central led the way with nine first-team selections: offensive linemen Bryan Girod and Corbin Hirschy, tight end Braysen Yergler, running backs Alex Currie and Blake Heyerly, defensive lineman Zac Wurm, linebacker Keegan Bluhm and defensive backs Gavin Cook and Nick Neuenschwander.

South Adams was represented on the first team by offensive lineman Thomas Murphy, wide receiver Trey Schoch, defensive lineman Jordan Hinshaw, linebackers Mav Summersett and Ken Richardson, defensive back AJ Dull and kicker Hunter Kongar.

Bluffton had four first-team players: offensive lineman Cameron Farmer, wide receiver Chase Gibson, quarterback Lukas Hunt and linebacker Josh Ringger.

The rest of the first-team includes Heritage offensive lineman Jackson Bearman, linebacker Ryan Whitacre and punter Fa Re Dal; Woodlan defensive linemen Beau Brooks and Joe Reidy and Jay County running back Quinn Faulkner.

The full ACAC football teams are listed below:

2021 Allen County Athletic Conference Football Team

Offense

First Team

Position Name Jersey # Class School

OL Jackson Bearman 52 Jr. Heritage

OL Cameron Farmer 58 Sr. Bluffton

OL Bryan Girod 53 Sr. Adams Central

OL Corbin Hirschy 79 Sr. Adams Central

OL Thomas Murphy 71 Jr. South Adams

TE Braysen Yergler 24 Sr. Adams Central

WR Chase Gibson 84 Sr. Bluffton

WR Trey Schoch 8 Sr. South Adams

RB Alex Currie 21 Sr. Adams Central

RB Blake Heyerly 34 Sr. Adams Central

RB Quinn Faulkner 8 Sr. Jay County

QB Lukas Hunt 8 Sr. Bluffton

Defense

Position Name Jersey # Class School

DL Beau Brooks 73 Sr. Woodlan

DL Jordan Hinshaw 1 Sr. South Adams

DL Joe Reidy 3 Sr. Woodlan

DL Zac Wurm 78 So. Adams Central

LB Keegan Bluhm 6 So. Adams Central

LB John Ringger 45 Sr. Bluffton

LB Mav Summersett 26 Jr. South Adams

LB Rylan Whitacre 38 Jr. Heritage

LB Ken Richardson 54 Sr. South Adams

DB Gavin Cook 22 Jr. Adams Central

DB AJ Dull 30 Sr. South Adams

DB Nick Neuenschwander 18 Sr. Adams Central

Specialists

Position Name Jersey # Class School

P Fa Re Dal 86 So. Heritage

K Hunter Kongar 28 Jr. South Adams

Offense

Second Team

Position Name Jersey # Class School

OL Isaiah Brumbaugh 50 Sr. Woodlan

OL Howie Kaiser 77 Jr. Heritage

OL Peyton Long 65 So. Southern Wells

OL Clayton Trausch 51 So. South Adams

OL Bryce Wenk 55 So. Jay County

TE Brady Beall 6 Jr. South Adams

WR Alec Reiff 12 Sr. Bluffton

WR Ibrahim Williams 81 So. Heritage

RB Austin Stephenson 2 Sr. Woodlan

RB AJ Wright 41 Sr. Southern Wells

QB Ryan Black 11 Jr. Adams Central

QB Jake Snyder 12 Jr. Woodlan

Defense

Position Name Jersey # Class School

DL Johnny Cruz 74 So. Bluffton

DL DeJay Gerig 23 Jr. Woodlan

DL Seth Mason 55 Sr. Woodlan

DL Chase Myers 50 Sr. South Adams

LB Jacob Kimpel 21 Sr. Woodlan

LB Kaden Ridenour 1 Jr. Jay County

LB Ryan Tester 10 So. Adams Central

LB Dalton White 8 Jr. Heritage

DB Carter Fleek 20 Fr. Woodlan

DB Landon Hicks 11 So. Heritage

DB Josh Mosser 19 Sr. Adams Central

DB Qadon Ferrell 28 Sr. Jay County

Specialists

Position Name Jersey # Class School

P Joe Reidy 3 Sr. Woodlan

K Braeden Hall 6 Sr. Woodlan