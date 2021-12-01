ACAC Basketball Tournament draw released

The ACAC athletic directors drew and released the brackets for the annual ACAC Basketball Tournament, which will be the 99th edition of the boys tournament and 48th for the girls. The first round for the boys and girls will be held on Jan. 11, the semifinals on Jan. 14 and finals on Jan. 15 at South Adams. The boys and girls brackets are identical: Jay County will play at Adams Central in the first round, Bluffton will play at Heritage and South Adams at Woodlan, with the boys game following the girls. Southern Wells drew a bye and will play at the winner of Jay County-Adams Central.

The full schedules are listed below:

ACAC 99th Boys Basketball Tournament

Preliminaries, Tuesday, Jan. 11th: Jay County at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.; Bluffton at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.; South Adams at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Friday, Jan. 14th; Southern Wells at winner of Jay County-Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.; winner of Bluffton-Heritage at winner of South Adams -Woodlan, 7:30 p.m. (second round hosts determined by boys winner on bottom of each bracket)

Finals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. at South Adams

ACAC 48th Girls Basketball Tournament

Preliminaries, Tuesday, Jan. 11th: Jay County at Adams Central, 6 p.m.; Bluffton at Heritage, 6 p.m.; South Adams at Woodlan, 6 p.m.

Semifinals, Friday, Jan. 14th; Southern Wells vs. winner of Jay County-Adams Central, 6 p.m.; winner of Bluffton-Heritage vs. winner of South Adams -Woodlan, 6 p.m. (second round hosts determined by boys winner on bottom of each bracket)

Finals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m. at South Adams