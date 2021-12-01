Central Noble ranked No. 1 in first AP Poll

Central Noble is No. 1 in Class 2A in the first AP boys basketball poll of season. The Cougars (2-0) received three first-place votes. Blackhawk Christian (1-0) received five first-place votes in Class 2A, but will begin the season ranked third. Churubusco and East Side (2-0) also received votes.

In Class 3A, Leo (2-0) opens the season at No. 3 after finishing as the state runner-up last year. Woodlan (3-0) and West Noble (2-0) received votes. Mishawaka Marian is the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

In Class 4A, Homestead (1-1) opens the season at No. 5, with one first-place votes. Warsaw (1-0) received votes. Cathedral opens the season at No. 1 with seven first-place votes.

Fremont (1-0) received votes in Class A, while Barr-Reeve is No. 1 with eight first-place votes.

The full poll is listed below:

Class 4A

W-L Pts

1. Indpls Cathedral (7) 2-0 184

2. Zionsville (2) 2-0 176

3. Lawrence North (1) 2-0 152

4. Carmel (1) 1-1 149

5. Homestead (1) 1-1 111

6. Fishers 1-0 82

7. Westfield 0-0 68

8. Indpls Tech 1-0 67

9. Indianapolis Attucks 1-0 65

10. Bloomington South 2-0 56

Others receiving votes:

Valparaiso 46. Jeffersonville 40. Plainfield 33. S. Bend Adams 32. Bloomington North 32. Lafayette Jeff 23. Indpls Pike 21. Gary West 16. Warren Central 16. Warsaw 12. Indpls N. Central 10. Anderson 9. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Concord 7. McCutcheon 7. S. Bend Riley 7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 6. Penn 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts

1. Mishawaka Marian (2) 0-0 161

2. Indpls Brebeuf (4) 2-0 143

3. Leo 2-0 132

4. Silver Creek (1) 1-0 130

5. Connersville (1) 2-0 97

6. N. Harrison 2-0 70

7. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 0-0 66

8. NorthWood (1) 2-0 58

9. Ev. Bosse 0-0 49

10. Hammond (1) 0-1 44

Others receiving votes:

Beech Grove 42. Guerin Catholic 41. Sullivan 40. Greensburg 39. Heritage Hills 30. Evansville Memorial 24. Brownstown 24. New Castle 18. Northview 17. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16. S. Bend Washington 15. Delta 14. Glenn 12. Woodlan 12. Twin Lakes 9. W. Noble 9. Danville 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts

1. Central Noble (3) 1-0 194

2. Linton-Stockton (1) 2-0 176

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 0-0 174

4. S. Spencer 1-0 80

5. Parke Heritage 0-1 76

6. Indpls Park Tudor (1) 1-0 64

7. Indpls Covenant Christian 1-0 60

8. Andrean (1) 0-0 51

9. Blackford 1-0 34

10. S. Ripley 1-1 32

Others receiving votes:

Churubusco 28. Heritage Christian 27. Eastern Hancock 26. Rochester 24. Bremen 21. Carroll (Flora) 21. Madison-Grant 21. Shenandoah 18. Northeastern 18. Tipton 18. Perry Central 14. Ev. Mater Dei 14. Lapel 14. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13. Monroe Central 12. Frankton 12. Eastside 12. Wapahani 10. Southridge 10. Boone Grove 9. Indpls Scecina 8. S. Knox 8. Westview 8. Providence 7. S. Decatur 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts

1. Barr-Reeve (8) 1-1 194

2. N. Daviess 3-0 158

3. Loogootee 3-0 111

4. Gary 21st Century (1) 1-0 107

5. Edinburgh 2-0 98

6. Tindley (1) 1-1 94

7. Bloomfield (1) 2-0 87

8. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 82

9. Triton 1-0 58

10. Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 51

Others receiving votes:

Lafayette Catholic 45. Kouts 32. Trinity Lutheran 32. Orleans 31. Liberty Christian 30. Fremont 22. Morristown 20. Covington 12. Elkhart Christian 12. Shakamak 9. Indpls Metro 9. Rock Creek Academy 7. Southwestern (Shelby) 7. Ev. Christian 6. Wes-Del 6.